An industrial hemp workshop is planned Nov. 16 in Warrenton to assist those interested in this potential new market.

Speakers will include MU Extension specialists, the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s hemp program director, Missouri Hemp Trade Association representatives and hemp growers and processors, according to a press release by Justin Keay, a horticulture field specialist with MU Extension.

Topics will include a legislative summary and regulatory update, agronomy practices and pests, industry outlook, crop enterprise budgets, processing, contracts and more.

Keay says it is important growers understand the investment costs and potential risks before entering this new market, according to the press release.

The workshop runs 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the MU Extension Center in Warren County, 107 W. Walton St., Warrenton. Register online by Nov. 14 at extension.missouri.edu/warren or call 636-456-3444.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community Reporter, Fall 2019 Studying Arts & Culture Journalism Reach me at ashleyjones@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.