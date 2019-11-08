An industrial hemp workshop is planned Nov. 16 in Warrenton to assist those interested in this potential new market.
Speakers will include MU Extension specialists, the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s hemp program director, Missouri Hemp Trade Association representatives and hemp growers and processors, according to a press release by Justin Keay, a horticulture field specialist with MU Extension.
Topics will include a legislative summary and regulatory update, agronomy practices and pests, industry outlook, crop enterprise budgets, processing, contracts and more.
Keay says it is important growers understand the investment costs and potential risks before entering this new market, according to the press release.
The workshop runs 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the MU Extension Center in Warren County, 107 W. Walton St., Warrenton. Register online by Nov. 14 at extension.missouri.edu/warren or call 636-456-3444.