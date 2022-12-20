The holiday season is a time when many worry about eating too much food. But some don’t have enough to eat. The problem is particularly acute this year.
Recent rising prices across the United States have created financial instability for many Americans — as well as for some of the organizations they might turn to for help: Food banks, including those in mid-Missouri.
“Right now, there is more of an increase in people coming in than there was during the pandemic and we think it is, at least partly, because of inflation,” said Katie Adkins, director of communications and marketing for the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri.
“Food prices are going up across the board,” she added. “We are seeing around 15,000 more people coming in every month than they were last year.”
One big reason: Inflation this fall reached its highest level since the late 1970s and early 1980s, said Eric Parsons, a professor of economics at MU.
“In general, inflation tends to hit low-income families harder because they have less cushion,” Parsons said. “Low-income families tend to have to spend a higher percentage of their income on necessities.”
Moreover, inflation puts society’s neediest in a double bind. Just as shoppers find themselves having to stretch food budgets, so are organizations like mid-Missouri’s Food Bank.
“There might be more families needing food support at a time when the organizations might have less buying power to provide it,” Parsons said.
Adkins says food costs have tripled since before the pandemic. At the same time, the cost of transporting that food has doubled.
“We are putting out significantly more to get neighbors the food that they need, and we are spending significantly more as well,” Adkins said.
Food insecurity is a problem that affects around 828 million people worldwide, according to the United Nations. The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri serves about 100,000 people a month across 32 counties, Adkins said.
“In general, we are able to supply more than 20 million meals to our neighbors in need throughout that area," she said.
However, the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri does not work alone. The food bank partners with 145 agencies, including soup kitchens, food pantries, and other service providers, and works in tandem with larger organizations, like Feeding America, as well as local businesses.
To fight the effects of inflation and high food prices, the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri regularly uses a system called retail rescue. Retail rescue involves almost all of the grocery stores in the Columbia area and includes picking up produce items that are still usable but are unable to be sold by the stores before their shelf-life date.
The food items are then inspected and sorted to make sure that the food being provided to consumers is safe to eat. The food that is unable to be consumed is then sent to local farms to be used by animals.
On Nov. 9, the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri hosted an annual event in collaboration with Mizzou Athletics called Taste of the Tigers. With sponsorship from local companies including KOMU and MU Health Care, the tailgate-inspired event allowed attendees to sample food and drinks from around mid-Missouri.
Funds raised from ticket sales and auction bids went directly to supporting the hungry in the Columbia community.
“Every dollar that is donated to the food bank is able to provide four meals,” Adkins said.
Those meals are more important than ever, according to Bill McKelvey, MU senior project coordinator for the Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security.
“In the state of Missouri, among food pantry client households, 46% said that they had to choose between paying for food and paying for utilities,” McKelvey said.
“After that it was 38% that had to choose between paying for food and paying for medical care, so that’s another high priority need," he said. "And 34% had to choose between paying for food and housing.”