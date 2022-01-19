Using money from the parks sales tax renewal, the city of Columbia hopes to make improvements to Cosmo Park over the next year.
One key proposal is to make the park ADA compliant by adding new pavement to the shelters and the “Tot Lot,” a playground for children 2 to 5 years old. The new pavement would allow people who use wheelchairs to access these features.
The Parks and Recreation Department held a public input meeting for the proposed fixes Tuesday evening at the Activity and Recreation Center. The funds for the renovations come from both the 2015 and 2021 Park Sales Tax renewals.
In addition to the new pavement, the proposal would relocate the Tot Lot altogether.
Liz Lynch, a senior park planner for the city, explained that the current playground is in somewhat of a flood plain.
“Even days after rain, there is still water on the playground, and it isn’t usable,” Lynch said.
The new playground would be placed adjacent to the Nickell Shelter and have a paved walkway to the playground, in addition to a paved walkway to the fitness trail. The renovations are estimated to cost $47,000 and would all be pulled from the 2015 Park Sales Tax revenue.
Shelter renovations
Under the proposal, two shelters would be renovated and one would be demolished and rebuilt. The Lamb and Nickell structures are expected to be the first renovated and will both closed July 5, and renovations would last until late December.
The proposed Lamb structure would feature a new food truck entrance and add more accessible parking out front. The Nickell Structure would have a new sand volleyball court attached to it, as well as new pavement that leads to additional parking.
Burford Shelter would get the same improvements. Instead of renovations, however, it would be demolished and rebuilt. This process would begin in October and end in May of 2023.
The shelter projects and parking lot fixes are expected to cost $300,000. These funds would all be pulled from the 2021 Park Sales Tax renewal.
Parking lot lighting for Cosmo Park is also on the list of improvements. Currently, the lights in the park are insufficient and make the parking lot harder to navigate at night. With the new and improved lights, the parking lot will be better illuminated and easier to navigate later at night.
The fitness trail at Cosmo would also get a rework. The project would include the addition of an asphalt overlay to the trail. Bollards will also be replaced where the trail meets any roads.
There is an online survey available through Jan. 25 for others who missed the meeting to have their voice heard. There will also be a public hearing with the Parks and Recreation Commission at 7 p.m. Thursday at the ARC.