It’s been nearly three decades, and Reggie Palmer still remembers the stench of urine that lingered in the park across from his South Side Chicago apartment.
He noted the smell every time he trudged by the playground’s castle structures. Dodging dozens of discarded 40-ounce malt liquor bottles littered along his path, 7-year-old Palmer would make his way to the swing set.
Rubberized baby swings weren’t in reach. Palmer said gang members had looped them around the top beam to create a makeshift basketball hoop. While innovative, it signaled the park was no place for children.
Palmer said he and friends didn’t question the tumult. They emulated it.
Some children would mimic the gang, the Black P. Stones, while the rest posed as their rivals, the Gangster Disciples. Classic games like Cops and Robbers were unfamiliar to them.
His environment gave him an education: selling drugs, taking drugs and committing crimes would make him successful.
It later landed Palmer in prison. He was dealing with his problems by drinking, smoking marijuana or taking ecstasy pills.
“I was the walking dead, living for no reason,” said Palmer, who is now 34.
But 10 years ago, he found help in Marshall, Missouri. It gave him what prison couldn’t — therapy, a mentor and an understanding of his decades of trauma.
Now he spends his Tuesdays and Thursdays in a similar program, this time as a leader.
Palmer leads groups for the Habilitation Empowerment Accountability Therapy (HEAT) program, a 14-month curriculum offered to men ages 18 to 29 through Boone County Drug Court as an alternative to incarceration. The program began in March; the first class graduates in May.
Drug court disparities
Traditional drug court treatment focused on substance use, but HEAT encompasses underlying trauma experienced by some minorities, particularly African Americans.
It “means we’re dealing with an oppressed population,” Charles Stephenson, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation CEO, said. His company partnered with Boone County Drug Court to help implement HEAT.
In March, the Bureau of Justice Assistance awarded Boone County Drug Court a five-year grant to address racial disparities using the HEAT curriculum.
Of Boone County’s 97 drug court participants in 2018, 75% were white and 16% were black, according to the treatment court’s annual report.
Nationally, the racial make-up closely aligns with these percentages, but the disparity lies in the disproportionate number of black offenders who are charged with drug offenses.
Despite black and white people using drugs around the same rate, black men are four times more likely to be arrested for drug offenses, according to The Sentencing Project. And once charged, black men are incarcerated at a rate six times higher for drug offenses.
“Prison isn’t going to change everything,” Palmer said. “It’s like a spanking, you just kind of get numb to it and count up the cost.”
Graduating from drug court can reduce recidivism — repeated offense — up to 40%, according to American University’s Justice Programs Office.
Boone County Treatment Court Commissioner Casey Clevenger said since introducing the program, they’ve tripled the amount of African-American men funneled into drug court. More importantly, she noted, they’re retaining them. Minority success rates in traditional drug court sits around 11%, Stephenson said.
But HEAT’s purpose is greater than closing a disparity gap.
It focuses on men who, coupled with their drug abuse, sell drugs and have persistent criminal behavior.
HEAT breaks the conventional mold. It considers social determinants — whether the participant grew up in poverty, if he had access to well-funded schools, and his exposure to violence. Stephenson estimated that people in poverty-ridden minority communities see 70% more violence.
“What we’d seen in treatment court with this population has not been successful,” Clevenger said. “And we’d been applying the same cookie cutter treatment to everyone regardless of their background.”
A new way of thinking
It’s not that the men in HEAT don’t believe in the American Dream, Stephenson said, they think it can only be achieved by breaking the law.
“That’s what has been told to them,” he said. “They don’t feel like they’re going to get a fair shake applying for a job, they don’t have an educational background and they don’t have the resources.”
This was true for Palmer. He spent over a decade in poverty-stricken neighborhoods, where drug dealing paid the bills. He was isolated in his South Side Chicago neighborhood.
When Palmer tells people that he grew up in Chicago, they’ll rave about a downtown restaurant and ask if he’s been.
“I don’t ever remember going to downtown Chicago as a child,” Palmer said. “That’s not even something I desire or something I think about.”
It wasn’t that he felt he didn’t deserve downtown’s luxuries; it was that the South Side streets were all he knew.
Much like Palmer, many of the men in his groups grew up in neighborhoods where they were trapped in a cycle of generational poverty. It exposed them to violence, which was often met with early police interactions.
“A lot of these kids, the first time they saw (the police) they were 2 years old in a car seat in the back of daddy’s car,” Stephenson said. “Their daddy got pulled over because his tags were bad and daddy couldn’t afford it, and they saw their daddy put in handcuffs.”
And for many of the men in HEAT, police presence became a source of childhood trauma. It taught them to distrust public safety, Stephenson said.
HEAT takes a three-pronged approach: self, family and community. The men put together treatment plans, complete assignments, find employment and attend groups that are trauma-informed and use cognitive behavioral therapy to address ingrained behavior, Clevenger said.
It begins with vulnerable communication.
Circled up with a group of HEAT participants, Stephenson, as an exercise, told them he was hurt. The men laughed at him.
When he asked what they found funny, one man finally responded, “That’s weak.” He told Stephenson that if he felt hurt, he’d say, “That’s f--- up.”
It’s a failure to communicate, Stephenson said. Palmer understands the origins of the men’s language barriers.
“You always gotta be ready to fight,” Palmer said. “It’s a very aggressive environment. Me and my brother saw a person with a hole in his head on Thanksgiving. They keep you in a fearful way of thinking.”
HEAT rewires decision-making. The men are taught to express themselves in a socially acceptable way, Stephenson said.
He tells the men they can either end up as a six-digit number or a nine-digit number. Six digits indicates prison time, a life isolated in generational poverty and violence. A nine-digit number means freedom and access — it’s printed on a Social Security card.
Fatherhood’s role
At 14 years old, Palmer was living in a Salvation Army homeless shelter. He was skipping school and causing trouble on the streets.
His father plucked him off the streets and moved his son from Chicago to Marshall. While Palmer remembers his father as a positive influence in his life, he didn’t follow in his footsteps.
“I was a deadbeat dad,” Palmer said. He could buy his then-3-year-old daughter shoes, “but there was no quality time.” Through his own program, he learned that fatherhood goes beyond material support. It’s about emotionally providing.
HEAT addresses effective parenting through an additional program, Fatherhood. For the men in HEAT who grew up without fathers, it’s more than learning parenting skills to help their own children. Participants also work to understand and overcome the traumas that fatherlessness had on their lives.
In 2017, the U.S. Census Bureau found that 19.7 million children grow up without fathers. About 2.7 million children in the U.S. had incarcerated parents, the National Fatherhood Initiative found in 2014. And 92% of parents who are in prison are fathers.
The initiative outlines many consequences when a child grows up without a father; it puts children at a greater risk of growing up in poverty, having increased behavioral issues and there is a greater likelihood they will commit a crime and spend time incarcerated.
Stephenson painted a picture of the prison cycle.
A boy watches his grandfather go to prison, and his father is soon to follow. Years later, the young man strives to live up to his grandfather’s name. He commits a crime, gets arrested and is sentenced to prison.
“That’s the only type of ‘atta boy’ they get,” Stephenson said. “They’ll say, ‘Hey boy, you’re just like your dad, he was tough.’ It’s not a positive thing, but in that culture, it is.”
And when their fathers are gone, the boys turn to the gang members for guidance. It’s the men on the streets who give fatherless children money, jobs and a feeling of respect, Palmer said.
“You got a guy on the street who is showing you love, even though it’s bad love,” he said. “This is the guy telling you that you’re special.”
Trusting the system
For Palmer, leaving his own program eight years ago and rebuilding a life without drugs, violence and incarceration wasn’t straightforward.
“When I got sober, all these childhood emotions came up, and I didn’t know what to do with them,” Palmer said. “There were times when I wanted to go back and throw in the towel.”
But his own mentor and pastor helped him through.
Palmer stayed out of prison. He married a woman he met through church. He held down his job at a Conagra Brands factory, later transitioning to work as a peer specialist. And this year, he bought a house and performed his rap songs for the MU football team the night before their game.
While Palmer has 10 years behind him, the first group of HEAT participants have only been at it for nine months. Still, Clevenger has noted changes in the men.
Before, they had their walls up and were distrusting of her authoritative position. They’d only give her one-word answers. Now, they come in and tell her what they’re thinking and feeling.
“It shows a bit more trust, which is a great thing for them to have trust in a system that they’ve never been able to trust,” Clevenger said.