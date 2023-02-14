Judge Cavanaugh Noce sits behind the bench in Municipal Court, listening to a middle-aged man who happens to be homeless and is facing a trespass violation.
Instead of reviewing technical court procedures, Noce asks him to list the three things he needs most. Noce then asks him to choose the most important one.
“Stability,” the man answers.
These kinds of exchanges are common in Noce’s courtroom. On the first Monday of each month, the judge holds what is called the Community Support Docket. Many of those who appear are unhoused, and quite a few are veterans.
Although Columbia is not the only city to have a such a system, it remains an unusual court procedure. Instead of imposing a sentence for a misdemeanor charge of trespassing or property damage, Noce wants to lend a hand.
He partners with organizations such as New Horizons, Feeding Missouri and Turning Point to deliver aid, shelter, food, mental health and other services to those who end up in his Monday morning courtroom.
Breaking the cycle
Before becoming a municipal court judge, Noce was a public defender and deputy city counselor. Much of his experience has involved juvenile advocacy, allowing him to work with both criminal and civil cases.
After being sworn in as a judge in 2017,Noce knew he wanted to do something to help the vulnerable population in Columbia.
“The idea really started out with: How do you break the cycle?” Noce said.
Members of the unhoused population tend to be issued tickets for trespass and other city violations, but without a home address, they miss court dates and can end up under arrest.
“You can’t send a ticket to the streets of Columbia,” Noce said. “If someone were to get arrested and plead guilty, it starts all over again once they get out.”
His goal from the start was to break the perpetual circle of arrest and release. He thought that could be done by using the courtroom to connect the homeless community and others with social services that could give them more stability.
Just as Noce was piecing together his idea in 2017, an outreach event was held by the Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness, formerly known as the Functional Zero Task Force. Noce recognized their shared drive to connect individuals with resources.
After meeting with the outreach team, Noce discovered that the homeless population often used the Turning Point Day Center for mail pickup.
He reached out to police and asked if they could send tickets to the Turning Point address. That way, cases could be placed on a separate court schedule to address violations related to homelessness.
“It was a way to present people with resources we were already trying to connect them with,” he said.
A connection point
While community court dockets exist across the nation, Noce says he is unaware of any large-scale procedure similar to the one in Columbia.
He looked to the Homeless Court in Springfield for inspiration while establishing his own docket. The Springfield court started in 2015 but was forced to disband after the presiding judge became unavailable.
Establishing a systematic procedure in Noce’s own courtroom has taken time and perseverance. Only one person showed up during the first session, and while attendance gradually increased, it still fluctuates from month to month.
Noce has seen a variety of outcomes since creating the docket. He described it as a very individual process — some cases have been successful, while others have not.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Noce said he has also seen an increase in those facing homelessness for the first time, which creates an even greater need for them to find services.
“It’s like most things,” he said. “All the realms of possibilities still exist, and different people take those different paths. What you’re hoping for is that you make a difference for some people.”
Finding solutions
When someone appears for a court date, Noce reviews the situation and looks for the most urgent needs. Frequently they include stability, a fixed address and mental health attention.
Those in court are given resource sheets from the Columbia Health Department that offer contact information for services. Someone may need food stamps, for instance, temporary shelter or child care, medical attention or affordable housing.
Information about emergency services such as domestic and sexual violence hotlines are also covered.
All cases are scheduled to check back with Noce the following month when the situation is reviewed. City prosecutors will often allow some cases to be dismissed if the person is making significant progress.
“Hopefully, the idea is that you don’t come back to Municipal Court,” Noce said.
“If we can provide you with those resources that are available and get you back to some level of stability, maybe you won’t come back.”
For starters, the judge tries to create a welcoming environment in court. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he sat at a table instead of behind the bench. Social distancing has forced Noce to return to the bench, but the atmosphere remains relatively informal.
Ultimately, Noce hopes the Community Support Docket changes perceptions of what the court process can entail, especially for those interacting with the system.
To him, it wasn’t about creating any new resources — it was about working within the system and providing a connection point to those that already exist.