Judge Cavanaugh Noce stands in front of the Columbia Municipal Court doors on

Judge Cavanaugh Noce stands in front of the doors at the Columbia Municipal Court on Tuesday in Columbia. Cavanaugh started a special docket in 2017 to support the local homeless community.

 Anna Griffin/Missourian
Grey logo of the state of Missouri with a red house inside. Text inside the logo says Show Me Shelter and the text below Reporting on homelessness.

Judge Cavanaugh Noce sits behind the bench in Municipal Court, listening to a middle-aged man who happens to be homeless and is facing a trespass violation.

Instead of reviewing technical court procedures, Noce asks him to list the three things he needs most. Noce then asks him to choose the most important one.

