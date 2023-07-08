Mary Ratliff, right, discusses what she expects from Columbia’s new chief of police Saturday at the ARC in Columbia. “We need to listen to our young people because they have a lot to say,” Ratliff said while talking about the importance of community collaboration.
Pat Fowler, North Central Columbia Neighborhood Association board president, talks about Columbia’s wide variety of neighborhoods Saturday at the ARC. Fowler, a former member of the Columbia City Council, said she would prefer that the new police chief be from outside the community.
Herb Watchinski, center, lists the top qualities he hopes to see in Columbia’s new chief of police Saturday at the ARC in Columbia. “Absolute integrity, excellent at everything and respect for all things, whether that be people, critters, the environment, etc.”
Columbia residents attend a public forum to voice their opinions about the search for Columbia’s new chief of police Saturday at the ARC in Columbia. Consulting firm Public Sector Search and Consulting, Inc. headed up the hour-and-a-half public forum encouraging residents to voice their hopes and concerns.
Kenton Buckner listens to a Columbia resident and takes notes Saturday at the ARC. Kenton is a senior consultant at Public Sector Search and Consulting, Inc., a firm helping the Columbia Police Department find its new chief of police.
General assignment reporter, summer 2023. Studying journalism with minors in political science and leadership and public service with a certificate in multicultural studies. Reach me at erlwqn@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
