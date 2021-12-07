International Cafe closing after 32 years serving Mediterranean food in Columbia

After 32 years of serving a loyal clientele, the owners of the International Cafe announced last week that they are retiring and closing the restaurant at the end of the year.
“We have made a difficult decision and have decided to retire and close the restaurant at the end of December 2021,” read an announcement posted in the restaurant at 26 S. Ninth St.
Run by the Venezuelan-Libyan couple Elizabeth Hernandez-Gumati and Mohamed Gumati, the cafe was a popular place among lovers of Mediterranean cuisine in the city. The variety of gyros, falafel and hummus plates have been among the classic go-to items on the menu.
Like many other small businesses, International Cafe has been significantly impacted by the workforce shortage that started in 2018 and escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Troubling changes began with the explosion of delivery services like DoorDash that siphoned employees off to jobs with more flexible hours and pay, owner Mohamed Gumati said.
For months, the cafe would hire employees and lose them just a few weeks later, he said.
“Until three or four years ago, I was controlling the restaurant,” Gumati said recently. “I had enough people working; it was OK.
"Now I feel like the restaurant is controlling us," he added. "At our age, it’s hard.”
Despite the struggles behind the counter, International Cafe remained profitable, he said. In an interview earlier this fall, Gumati told the Missourian: “We don't have a shortage of customers; we have a shortage of employees.”
The restaurant opened in 1989 on Hitt Street after Gumati moved to Columbia from St. Louis where he worked at a Greek restaurant. About 12 years ago, the restaurant moved to its present location on Ninth Street.
The community that formed around the cafe over the years was one of the signatures of the place, as was the consistency and quality of the food.
“It was very hard to make a decision because we have such loyal cutomers,” Gumati said. “It’s especially hard for me because I enjoy working with people; I enjoy our customers. We talk to them like friends and like a family.”
After closing the place the owners said they plan to relax, spend time with family and travel overseas.
“Our customers feel sad but feel happy about us making this decision,” Gumati said.