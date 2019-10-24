The Green Meadows Road and Forum Boulevard intersection improvement project opened Thursday, 29 days ahead of schedule.
The project includes a variety of improvements, including a roundabout, crosswalks and pedestrian safety islands, according to a news release from Columbia Public Works Department.
Forum Boulevard is a roadway divided into four lanes intersecting with Green Meadows Road, a two-lane road, at an all-way stop with six lanes of traffic. The project was done to improve safety and congestion through the use of a roundabout, according to the release.
“The goal of the project was to improve traffic flow through this corridor and also provide a safe intersection for all users,” said Construction Project Superintendent David Fennewald, who wants the intersection to be as safe and efficient as possible. Official opening is dependent on the weather, Fennewald said.
Construction began July 8, with an estimated construction schedule of 150 days, but the project is ending 30 days early, the release notes. Additional work will be done on Forum Boulevard over the next couple of weeks to seed the median and remove the temporary crossover lanes. There will be temporary lane restrictions in the area during that time, the release said.
Fennewald said there were a number of factors that allowed construction to finish earlier than expected, including good weather and an alternate traffic control plan that reduced the number of phases in construction.
“Another reason would be the due diligence of the contractor and their scheduling and work plans. They are very efficient and kept the project flowing,” he said.
One resident in the area, Morgan Kruze, said she’s worried about how people, especially young children, will cross the roundabout.
“The roundabout is going to be bad to cross,” she said, “I don’t think people are going to be able to do it safely, especially with all the young families.”
The project was approved in 2017 by the Columbia City Council as a part of the city of Columbia’s Capital Improvement s Program. The estimated cost was $1.2 million.
“Most importantly, the Forum and Green Meadows roundabout provides a safer intersection for pedestrians, nonmotorized transportation users and motorists,” Public Works Director David Nichols said in the release.