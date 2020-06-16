Motorists traveling I-70 will be using alternate routes for one night June 23 to make a way for a new bridge on Callaway County Route D over the interstate.
I-70 will close in both directions from Route A/Z to Route D/YY for the safety of workers and motorists, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Single lane closures will start at 7 p.m., with a full closure expected to begin at 9 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m., according to the release .
Eastbound I-70 travelers will be rerouted to Exit 155, and westbound I-70 motorists will be rerouted to Exit 161. Motorists from both directions will be using Route D and the I-70 North Outer Road through Williamsburg. Signs and crews will be guiding motorists through the detour route.
The bridge replacement will begin that same day, and the bridge will be closed for up to three months. Route D lanes will be closed starting at 9 a.m., as the preparation begins for bridge demolition.
Motorists using Route D will be asked to find an alternate route throughout time the bridge is being replaced.
This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
Delays are likely while work takes place. In the event of inclement weather, the overnight closure of I-70 would be moved to June 24. If dates are changed, MoDOT will update motorists through digital signs on the road, social media, news releases and the Traveler Information Map.