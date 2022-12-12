The removal of ash trees in the city of Columbia began in 2019, almost 12 years after the first report of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle in the Midwest.
According to the city’s arborist, Steve Fritz, the city had a plan for the ash trees since 2014. Since the beetle was first discovered in Columbia in 2019, the city has removed over 100 ash trees.
The beetle kills the tree from the top of the canopy and makes its way down to the roots. The beetle larvae feed on the tree’s living tissue, which cuts off the water and nutrients to the tree. According to the National Park Service, once a tree is infested, the fatality rate is nearly 100%.
“If we have an ash tree in our community, we have to have a plan for it,” Fritz said.
The streets division, within the Columbia Public Works Department, and the Parks and Recreation Department both play a part in the removal plan. The streets division is in charge of ash trees within the city, and the Parks and Recreation department takes care of other ash trees in public areas. Fritz said the two groups assess the trees by looking at the canopy.
“If you start to see some branches dying, it’s almost positively infested by the beetle,” Fritz said.
From this assessment, the teams categorize the trees into “best condition” and “hazardous condition” trees. Trees deemed as best condition are treated with a special pesticide applied either directly on the bark or injected into the trunk. Trees deemed as hazardous to the community are removed.
“This is going to destroy all the ash trees in the community. It’s a safety hazard for our community once the trees start to die,” Fritz said.
In the past, the city encountered a similar situation when the Dutch elm disease killed off elm trees, and the city replaced the trees with ash trees, Fritz said. He said the city is learning from that encounter, and the ash trees that are removed as a result of the infestations will be replaced with trees native to the region.
He also explained that trees deemed as the “best condition” category will not be removed, and will be treated as long as they can be. However, the whole process will take a while to complete.
“I imagine the removal taking five years, and we will continue to to treat and protect the trees as long as possible,” Fritz said.