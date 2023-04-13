Invasive plants lead to tree cutting at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area

A stack of trees lay in an open area on Wednesday at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Columbia. Missouri Department of Conservation is working to clear trees in order to prevent an infestation of Japanese Hops this Spring.
Brian Renick, lead equipment operator at the Missouri Department of Conservation, mans an excavator to clear out dead willow trees on Wednesday at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Columbia. The Missouri Department of Conservation have been working since Monday in the area to prevent Japanese Hops from taking over in the Spring.
A young Japanese Hop plant on Wednesday at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Columbia. The annual plant kills native vegetation by smothering it, while climbing vines can pull down small trees and shrubs, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation website.
Three bald eagles swarmed above Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area on Wednesday as excavators bulldozed willow trees and piled together thick, dead vines.
The Missouri Department of Conservation began removing willow trees from a 30-acre area at Eagle Bluffs, near the river supply channel, on Monday. The removal is due to complications created by an invasive plant species called Japanese hops.
After excavating the area, the department plans to allow plants to grow there naturally, and they will not replant willow trees, Craig Williamson, Missouri Department of Conservation wildlife management biologist for the Boone County area, said.
If needed, they will plant native panic grass, millet grass and smartweed, Williamson said.
“If the trees come back, there is a good chance that the Japanese hops will come back and that is not what we want.”
The Japanese hops’ vines overtake native plants, said Carol Davit, executive director of the Missouri Prairie Foundation and member of the Missouri Invasive Plant Council. Native insects that have adapted to eat native plants no longer have an essential food source after Japanese hops impact the area, Davit added.
“The reason that it can be a problem is it’s so aggressive that it can out-compete native vegetation,” Davit said. “So there are many insects, native insects, that have evolved over thousands of years to have specific relationships with specific plants.”
Without proper native insects, migrating birds in the area no longer have an effective food source.
“Our goal is to provide as much food for migrating birds as we can so that generally means making as many seeds and insects as possible,” Williamson said. “With the area being covered in Japanese hops, that is impossible.”
The plant usually has two leaves that have five lobes that look like a hand and spikes on the vines, Davit said. This is not to be mistaken for the Virginia creeper, which is a native plant, that has five lobes but no spikes, according to Davit.
The area clearing will take about three weeks, Brian Renick, lead equipment operator for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said.
The department can’t do anything with the area without clearing it and most of the willow trees they are clearing are already dead, according to Renick.
“They are just trying to change the management,” Renick said. “Basically they can’t do anything with this, I mean they are willow trees and have the invasive species underneath them. We just can’t control it.”