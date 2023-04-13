 Skip to main content
Invasive plants lead to tree cutting at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area

Three bald eagles swarmed above Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area on Wednesday as excavators bulldozed willow trees and piled together thick, dead vines.

The Missouri Department of Conservation began removing willow trees from a 30-acre area at Eagle Bluffs, near the river supply channel, on Monday. The removal is due to complications created by an invasive plant species called Japanese hops.

A stack of trees lay in an open area

A stack of trees lay in an open area on Wednesday at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Columbia. Missouri Department of Conservation is working to clear trees in order to prevent an infestation of Japanese Hops this Spring.
A young Japanese Hop plant on Wednesday at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area

A young Japanese Hop plant on Wednesday at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Columbia. The annual plant kills native vegetation by smothering it, while climbing vines can pull down small trees and shrubs, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation website.
Brian Renick, lead equipment operator at the Missouri Department of Conservation, mans an excavator

Brian Renick, lead equipment operator at the Missouri Department of Conservation, mans an excavator to clear out dead willow trees on Wednesday at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Columbia. The Missouri Department of Conservation have been working since Monday in the area to prevent Japanese Hops from taking over in the Spring.

