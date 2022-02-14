A Columbia man was killed Sunday after he led a Boone County Sheriff's deputy on a chase near Rangeline Road. The department did not release the name of the deputy in its Facebook post.
The deputy tried to stop Blain D. Johnson, who was wanted in connection with a vehicle theft and possible kidnapping.
Johnson, 37, was in the Lake of the Woods Recreation Area when the deputy found his vehicle and tried to stop him at about 10:28 a.m. Instead of stopping, Johnson headed east on Richland Road and drove into a field west of Rangeline Road.
Johnson then left his vehicle with a weapon and began running from the deputy, according to a Sheriff's Department news release. The deputy fired his gun at Johnson, who died at the scene.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the incident and is now investigating the circumstances.