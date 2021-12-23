The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation of a Wednesday morning crash that killed a firefighter on Interstate 70, Highway Patrol spokesperson Kyle Green said.
Tractor-trailer driver Kevin Brunson, 64, hit the vehicle of Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney, who was sitting in his car to direct traffic away from an earlier accident.
Gladney was removed from the vehicle and transported to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
Brunson has not been arrested, and the investigation will likely take months, Green said. He added that it is too soon to know whether criminal charges will be filed.
Gladney's vehicle was sitting stationary in the right lane with emergency lights on to keep traffic from striking a crashed truck, according to the Highway Patrol crash report.
Brunson failed to slow and hit the back of Gladney's car. Brunson's vehicle then hit the truck from the original accident, which rotated and struck the ambulance on site.
"The passing lane was open, and other traffic was able to move by the crash scene," Green said. "For what reason this individual did not do that, I do not know."
Green added that it is too early to know if Brunson was speeding or if drugs or alcohol were involved.
"The complexity of the crash team's investigations is really in-depth," Green said. "In something like this, which is very detail-oriented, you want to make sure you have everything correct."