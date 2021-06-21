It was a bicyclist and paramedic who found the body of a Columbia man in a wooded area of Warsaw in Benton County on June 12.
The death of Cody B. Garrett, 28, was ruled a homicide by the Jackson County medical examiner. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was continuing to investigate several leads in the case.
Garrett's mother reported him missing shortly after 4 p.m. June 12 after not hearing from him for about 48 hours. Garrett had told her that he was going to visit Benton County to allegedly go shooting with friends.
Garrett's mother was not familiar with the friends who accompanied Garrett, Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said Monday, and there was no further information about who they might be.
Knox said in a Facebook post on Saturday that Benton County deputies pinged Garrett's phone and found his car abandoned on Benton House Avenue in Warsaw, near Truman Lake Mountain Bike Park. A cyclist who regularly bikes in the park was exiting a trail when deputies arrived at the scene. He offered to search the bike trails, Knox said, adding that the cyclist is a paramedic.
The cyclist remembered an odor while biking but assumed it was from an animal because of the abundance of wildlife, Knox said. He found Garrett's body on a secondary bike trail about half a mile from his car about 30 minutes after deputies arrived.
"Benton County does not have any shooting ranges," Knox said, "but people still go to public places and do that even though it’s not the best idea."
Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 660-438-6135. Other contact information can be found on the sheriff office's website.