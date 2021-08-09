An adult man was assaulted early Monday morning on the 300 block of Hickman Avenue after getting drinks with an acquaintance, according to a Monday release from the Columbia Police Department.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was being treated by EMS for a non-life threatening cut on his leg.
The injured man reported that earlier, he and the suspect had been drinking at a restaurant before returning to the residence on Hickman Avenue and getting into an argument with the suspect.
The suspect used a small knife and cut the victim before leaving the house, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.