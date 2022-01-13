Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday on the 1000 block of Claudell Lane, leaving one with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police were dispatched at approximately 11:40 p.m., where officers discovered an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
According to police, he was transported to a local hospital, and upon searching the area, police collected evidence and located a vehicle damaged from gunfire.
At this time, no one is in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Columbia police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.