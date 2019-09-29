Iowa men stop at Cooper's Landing during sailing trip of a lifetime

Kyle McCreary and Justin MacGuire spent Friday afternoon at Cooper’s Landing relaxing on their boat and talking to locals about the pair's travels.
The two are on day 16 of a sailing trip that started in Iowa, continued down the Missouri River and will eventually continue through the Mississippi River, the Gulf of Mexico and finally all the way to the Riviera Maya, Mexico.
They said they received some confused reactions from their friends and family. Some even called the two crazy.
“I think I’m crazier than most people, and Kyle’s crazier than I am,” said MacGuire.
Their boat, The Jane Dancer, set sail on the Missouri River from their hometown of Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Sept. 12. The boat is an O’Day model sailboat that can travel around 10 mph and has a 30-horsepower engine. McCreary said it weighs about two tons.
“She’s heavy, but when she gets going, she’s got some momentum,” he said.
The pair decided to stop at Cooper's Landing for a few days because they had to make some repairs at this point in their trip. They also appreciated the kindness of the people who let them charge their boat’s batteries and dock for several days.
“These Cooper’s Landing people are the best people ever,” MacGuire said. “These people are fantastic.”
They say they’ve had some great conversations with the people since docking and some great reactions when they tell people what they're doing.
“Some guy goes, ‘Sounds like a great way to die,’” MacGuire said. “And we were sitting there drinking beer, but by the time we finished, he was like, ‘Y’all got any space on the boat?’”
The latest they plan to stay is Sunday, when they’ll head east toward St. Louis, where the Missouri and the Mississippi rivers meet. Then they’ll take the Mississippi River down to the Gulf of Mexico and hug the coast until they get to Riviera Maya, Mexico.
“Once we clear New Orleans,” said MacGuire. “That’s when it gets real, 'cause we’re crossing the ocean.”
In Riviera Maya, MacGuire, who works as a traveling audio engineer, plans to work at a few concerts. He’s going to work at a concert for the band Widespread Panic in late January. Then, in February, he’ll work concerts for the Dave Matthews Band with Tim Reynolds and the band Phish.
The pair thinks it will take them approximately 80 days to get to Mexico, but they’ve been pretty flexible with their schedule so far. They like the idea of winging it and stopping whenever and wherever they feel like it.
However, they’ve decided this is a one-way trip for The Jane Dancer, which was built in 1982.
“There’s not going to be any boat left when we’re done with it. She’s going to die as any boat shall,” said MacGuire. “She’s going to end up in the bottom of the sea. Whether that’s in Mexico or wherever, I don’t know. Maybe outside of Brazil. Who knows?”
They say once MacGuire finishes the concerts, they’ll keep sailing down South America until the boat breaks.
This boat trip means the two have to live together in very close quarters.
“There are times when we mostly love each other, and there are times when we wanna stab each other with a stick through the back,” MacGuire said.
McCreary, who owns the boat, does most of the sailing. The two agree that he is the skipper, or captain. McCreary taught himself how to sail and has been sailing for 20 years. MacGuire, on the other hand, has been sailing for two months.
“He’s the sailor. I’m the traveler,” MacGuire said.
But he said they still split the duties.
“My role on the boat is when he cooks, I clean, and when I cook, he cleans,” he said.
The boat was named after a woman McCreary’s son knew growing up. His son, he said, used to walk their dog around the neighborhood and would often talk with one of their neighbors. McCreary said she was a sweet woman, but for the next 25 years, he and his son didn’t keep in touch with her until they got a letter one day. The letter said the woman, named Jane Dancer, had passed away and she had left some money to McCreary’s son, in addition to several charities. The son told his dad they should buy a boat, and so they found a boat on Craig’s List and bought it. Touched by the lady’s gift, they named the boat The Jane Dancer in her honor.
“Now people will say her name. Maybe now her legacy will live on," McCreary said.
McCreary has made similar trips in the past. Three years ago, he took a canoe trip from Council Bluffs, Iowa, to the Gulf of Mexico, a trip he said lasted about 225 days. He completed the trip alone, something he said was challenging.
“It was tough,” he said. “I’d think I see some people and I’d be like, ‘Oh, people!’ and it’d be a stump.”
This trip, however, has been very enjoyable, and the pair really appreciated the kindness they’ve seen from strangers. MacGuire said he's often surprised strangers extend help.
“You can’t trust people like us!” MacGuire said jokingly.
McCreary said he’s wanted to sail since he was young. He recalls saying in seventh grade, “I’m going to go down the river and I’m going to be somebody.”