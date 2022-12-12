Iseah Jackson will serve seven years in prison after Boone County Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs accepted his guilty plea Monday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Jackson, 19, was charged in February 2021 for his involvement in a shooting incited by a dispute over dueling fireworks.

