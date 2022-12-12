Iseah Jackson will serve seven years in prison after Boone County Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs accepted his guilty plea Monday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Jackson, 19, was charged in February 2021 for his involvement in a shooting incited by a dispute over dueling fireworks.
Tara Knedler, then 38 and a mother of five, along with an 11-year-old girl, Ri’ajuahna, were killed in July 2020 during the fireworks-related shooting. According to Columbia police, they were not personally related.
Two groups began shooting at each other after the fireworks feud began in the neighborhood of Volunteer Drive and Grace Lane. Three others also were injured in the incident.
Jackson pleaded guilty Dec. 5 after a plea deal was reached, but the sentencing was delayed until Monday to allow the victims’ families to be present and make statements before the judge.
Tara Knedler’s sister, Stephanie Knedler, told the judge that Tara lost her life protecting her children from the gunfire.
Stephanie Knedler has since gained custody of her sister’s children. She said she has spent the two years since the shooting watching them “relive this day, every day, over and over.”
She said the Knedler family does not hold Jackson responsible for the crime, telling the judge the person who pulled the trigger is still walking free. Although Jackson did not directly cause the deaths of either victim, a state felony murder rule allows a person who commits a felony to be charged with a proximate homicide.
Stephanie Knedler said her sister helped Jackson over the years as one of many children she brought into her home.
“We know he is not a killer,” she said. “This is not justice for Tara Knedler or her five kids.”
She also criticized the Columbia Police Department’s handling of the investigation and asked that the case be reopened.
Prosecutor Roger Johnson said that he has spoken to police about a further investigation into the shooting.
In additional testimony, the grandmother of Ri’ajuahna told the judge she had “waited for this day for 2½ years.”
She asked that Jackson be sentenced to more than the recommended seven years, although Jacobs was only able to accept or reject Jackson’s guilty plea.
Ri’ajuahna’s mother and maternal grandmother described the 11 year old as caring, compassionate and considerate. She loved to dance, make Tik Tok videos and dreamed of becoming a pediatric nurse.
“We are now left with what could have been,” Ri’ajuahna’s maternal grandmother said. “Seven years is not enough time.”
Jacobs addressed the families of the victims saying “this isn’t a situation where everyone can agree” on what the outcome should be.
If Jacobs had decided not to accept the guilty plea, Jackson would have been tried before a jury.
According to the prosecutor, there was significant evidence to prove that Jackson is guilty of felony murder, but it would have been a difficult case to try.
The state would have had the burden of proving that Jackson “exhibited a firearm in a threatening way,” and it would be difficult for a jury to agree on whether Jackson was responsible for the crime.
Jackson will serve his sentence at the Missouri Department of Corrections with credit for time already served.