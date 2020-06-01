BOONVILLE — The slot machines roared back to life Monday and playing cards were again dealt on the felt as the Isle of Capri casino in Boonville reopened after closing for more than two months.
The resort and casino shut its doors March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The hotel portion will reopen Wednesday.
At 8:20 a.m. Monday, shortly after the casino reopened, a few dozen people were parked at the slot machines. The table games would not open until 10 a.m.
Andrew Hayes, marketing director at Isle of Capri Boonville, declined to answer questions about the reopening, but he did provide a statement from Eldorado Resorts President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Carano.
"As we resume operations at our properties across the country, the health and safety of our team members and guests continues to be our number one priority," Carano said in his statement.
"We have been working very hard over the last couple of months to prepare for the reopening and we look forward to providing the outstanding service and experiences Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Boonville is known for."
Several policy changes accompanied Monday's reopening. Dealers and other employees are required to wear masks, and every other slot machine has been closed to comply with social distancing measures. The number of players allowed to play table games has also been reduced.
Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks, but they are not required. If they do choose to wear them, a guest must take it off when presenting identification to enter the casino.
There are stations before the casino entrance allowing guests to pick up free masks and gloves if they desire. Hand sanitizing stations have also been placed throughout the facility.
From Eldorado Resorts’ health and safety guidelines on its website, enhanced cleaning has become a priority. Heavily used contact surfaces and high touch items will be frequently disinfected, according to the website.
Isle of Capri Boonville is one of 13 Missouri casinos that agreed with the Missouri Gaming Commission to set an opening date for June 1.
Four casinos in Kansas City also opened on Monday: The Ameristar Casino; Argosy Casino, Hotel and Spa; Isle of Capri Kansas City; and Harrah’s Kansas City.
St. Louis County will open its two casinos on June 15 as part of a reopening plan. Lumiere Place in downtown St. Louis, however, did reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, the first to do so in the region. At least 100 people were waiting in line when the casino opened, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Ameristar St. Charles reopened at 11 a.m.
The Isle of Capri in Boonville will operate from 8 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.