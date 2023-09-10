Participants walk in support of climate action Sunday at Ash Street in Columbia. The event started with speakers at Boone County Courthouse Plaza and ended with a 5k walk around downtown Columbia and MU campus.
Marilyn McLeod, the president of League of Women Voters of Missouri, speaks about the role of the league, climate action legislation and climate change Sunday at Boone County Courthouse Plaza in Columbia. “These are not and should not be partisan issues,” McLeod said in her speech. “These are planetary issues that we must address.”
Olivia Grinch, 11, leads call and response chants advocating for climate action Sunday at College Ave. in Columbia. Grinch walked with her friend Mara Speichinger-Crisp, 11, who started an activist club among her friends. “I think that you just have to take action for it now,” Speichinger-Crisp said.
Sarah Branam marches for climate action on Sunday at Broadway Blvd. in Columbia. Branam is a freshman at Mizzou. “I just wanted to get involved, meet people and do things I’m passionate about,” she said.
Alan Ames, left, and his wife Nancy Ames listen to speakers talk about climate action Sunday at Boone County Courthouse Plaza in Columbia. “I try to stand up every chance I get for the climate and environmental issues,” Alan said. “It’s everything, the world we live in.”
About 85 protesters huddled in front of the Boone County Courthouse Sunday, rehearsing chants, holding up signs and advocating for renewable energy and environmental protection in the annual Walk for the Climate, a rally and 5K.
The walk and rally were hosted by Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Mid-Missouri Sierra Club and the League of Women Voters, a group of grassroots organizations. The groups have been orchestrating this event since 2015, making it the ninth consecutive year, said Peaceworks' director Mark Haim. Live music, speeches and voter registration took place before protesters marched through downtown Columbia.