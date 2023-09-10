About 85 protesters huddled in front of the Boone County Courthouse Sunday, rehearsing chants, holding up signs and advocating for renewable energy and environmental protection in the annual Walk for the Climate, a rally and 5K.

The walk and rally were hosted by Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, Mid-Missouri Sierra Club and the League of Women Voters, a group of grassroots organizations. The groups have been orchestrating this event since 2015, making it the ninth consecutive year, said Peaceworks' director Mark Haim. Live music, speeches and voter registration took place before protesters marched through downtown Columbia. 

