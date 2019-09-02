'It makes a big difference': Volunteers come out for Heart of America marathon

While over 300 runners laced up their shoes and stretched at the starting line of the 60th annual Heart of America Marathon, Bob Martin was busy with another kind of preparation.
Martin and his running group, the Bear Creek Half Marathon Couch to Creek Training Group stocked their aid station full of cold towels, water cups and energy drinks for runners passing the 20-mile marker Monday morning. They were one of many volunteers spread out along the course.
Martin has around 30 runners in the training group, which prepares new runners for the Bear Creek Run Half Marathon in October. They only train together for 20 weeks, and the Heart of America Marathon is the one marathon where they volunteer as a group.
“We’ve had this aid station for three or four years,” Martin said.
Martin said part of his goal is to teach runners how to give back and volunteer their time.
“A lot of times it’s inspiring for them to see the suffering that is going on but also motivates a few of them to go farther and do more,” he said.
Kate Henderson, a volunteer with the Bear Creek group, spent the morning working at the aid station with her family.
Some of her coaches were running in the marathon. Henderson said the coaches have encouraged her personal growth over the past few months, and she was happy to return the support.
Henderson’s two young daughters spent the morning ringing bells and shaking pompoms, practicing for when they will cheer their parents on in October.
Columbia’s chapter of Team RWB was another volunteer group that returns to the marathon annually. It’s a national organization focused on enriching the lives of America’s veterans, according to its website.
Team RWB had a group volunteering at a hydration station near mile-marker 12 and a group running in the marathon.
Nicki Chamah, a volunteer at Team RWB’s station, flew in from Columbus, Ohio, to support her fiancé, Kevin Lawson, who ran in the marathon. Lawson works for the Army and was relocated to Columbia about a year ago.
The two are in a long-distance engagement now, but Chamah flies out to support him at all of his runs.
“I’m a big cheerleader,” she said.
Though Chamah does not run marathons with Lawson, the two have run 5Ks together.
“He always waits for me or comes back for me so we can cross the finish line together,” Chamah said.
This year, the marathon introduced the Fun Team Relay, which is a four-leg team run. Near the start of the third leg, Cora Shively sweltered in a dinosaur costume, clapping her hands and cheering runners on. Shively has worn this costume at the marathon the past two years with her group from First Presbyterian Church.
“As they’re running, they’re getting over a really tough hill and so I feel like it’s nice for them to see something unique and to just get a little bit of motivation,” she said.
Pete Doll, Hickman High School’s cross country coach, volunteered with his team at the marathon. The Hickman team has volunteered at the race for the past 30 years.
“This is one of the ways we can give back to our running community,” Doll said.
Karly Parcell, a member of the Hickman team, explained how volunteering at the race embodies their three pillars: positivity, team and effort.
“We just come out here as a team and instead of having practice, it’s something fun to do — cheering other people on that run,” Parcell said.
Organizers of other runs in Columbia also showed up to support the marathoners.
Rusty Collins, event coordinator for Marc’s Dash 5K and Kids Run, brought volunteers to hand out water near the end of the course.
“Usually the hardest thing is getting enough volunteers for these (runs),” Collins said. “It makes a big difference; we’ve got to support each other.”
