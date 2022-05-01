As the lights in the Missouri Theatre faded, violinist and assistant concertmaster Johanny Veiga Barbosa stood to face the rest of the musicians on stage.
Barbosa cued the oboist to play a tuning note, and soon the oboe's lonely note was met by the rest of the orchestra.
Now in tune, the concert had officially begun, and Barbosa resumed her seat at the left hand of conductor Stephen Radcliffe.
On Saturday evening, the MU School of Music Philharmonic Orchestra performed a concert featuring jazz music and compositions by Ernest Chausson, Paul Hindemith and Igor Stravinsky.
Saxophonist Charlie Mosley, a 2020 MU alum, kicked off the night with jazz selections from "Charlie Parker with Strings."
As the winner of the music school's concerto competition in spring of 2019, Mosley was given the opportunity to perform a solo alongside the orchestra — a solo that was delayed by a few years.
"I've been preparing it for the last four years due to delays with COVID. So, just to get the opportunity to finally play it was incredible," he said.
Mosley said playing this music was an "all-time dream."
"I think the way that Charlie Parker did it is very complex while still being melodic and beautiful," Mosley said.
He added: "I just thought it would be an amazing experience to try to perform that."
Mosley’s performance was followed by a solo performance from violinist and concertmaster Alexandre Negrão.
Negrão was the concerto competition winner of spring 2021. His solo, entitled Poème Op. 25 for Violin and Orchestra, was a symphonic poem with a single continuous movement. The piece was originally inspired and named after the novella "The Song of Love Triumphant," written by Russian novelist Ivan Turgenev in 1881.
The challenging parts of the Poème are at the beginning, Negrão said, unlike most violin concertos, where the violinist's skills are showcased toward the end.
"Being able to perform this piece was very insightful and gratifying," he said. "Especially to play with all my orchestra friends."
As concertmaster, Negrão acts as chief of the string section.
"It’s basically the right hand of a conductor, but on the left side," he joked.
This right-hand person, or "spalla," as it's called in his native language, Portuguese, is responsible for the cohesiveness of the strings section.
Complexity stemming from varying pace, fluctuating tones and an overall intensity seemed to be themes of Saturday's concert. The orchestra's featured performance, the Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky, has a high degree of difficulty.
"It’s so varied and dramatic," Radcliffe said. "It cannot help but to inspire you."
The Firebird tells the story of a prince who works with the firebird to defeat an evil sorcerer and to rescue a princess.
Not unlike the suggestive nature of impressionist paintings, the Firebird Suite is composed of many small details creating a large picture.
Negrão said that small details like the high-pitched flutter of a piccolo suggests a bird in flight and the flapping of its wings.
A recording of Saturday's MU Philharmonic Orchestra concert is available on the music school's YouTube channel.