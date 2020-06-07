Nearly a week after Behonsay Williams was struck by a vehicle at a Monday night protest, she has a few answers and some lingering questions.
She found out Thursday who hit her, after police shared the driver's insurance information. She is to find out Monday or Tuesday whether the 17-year-old, whom the Missourian is not identifying because he is a minor, will face charges.
Williams, 21, sat in her living room Saturday with her left leg elevated on an ottoman to relieve pressure from a swollen foot and recalled the event and its physical and emotional toll and aftermath.
She still wonders when and how the police found the driver, who did not stop after Williams was hit. Why he was never arrested. Why she said the police did not reach out until Thursday.
Why, she said, it seems authorities did not really care.
Williams was among a group of demonstrators congregated at Providence Road and Broadway to protest the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, who was videotaped on the ground with a police officer's knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. He died soon after.
She remembers the driver of the car approaching the intersection and honking at protesters as they blocked the crosswalk. She smacked the hood to warn the driver that she was planted in front.
"He made eye contact with me, and I can tell by his face that he was getting irritated and that he just didn't care that we were in front of him," Williams said. "It was basically either him or us."
"Everyone came around the car just started punching and throwing water," she recalled. "And then they put that one board in front of his (windshield)."
The driver floored the gas pedal.
The vehicle struck Williams as it sped down Broadway.
"And then that's when I remember he hit me," she said.
Williams, one of two women hit by vehicles that night, said she did not immediately seek medical care. At some point during the night, she said she realized she'd lost feeling on the right side of her body.
She said she demonstrated for the rest of the night then went to University Hospital about 10 a.m. Tuesday. She detailed her chronic medical conditions — polycystic kidney disease and idiopathic short stature, or ISS — to hospital workers, she said. Williams, who is 5-foot-3 and weighs 90 pounds, said she received steroid shots as a child, to stimulate her bones and increase her height.
"I have the bones of a 10-year-old," she said.
She said hospital staff took X-rays of her right leg and shoulder and told her "it was just bruised and swollen," Williams recalled.
The pain persisted over the coming days, she said. She went to Women's and Children's Hospital about 4 a.m. Thursday.
She said hospital staff was initially reluctant to admit her. They told her they would not perform any more tests or examinations because "the other hospital already did that," Williams said.
She insisted on being admitted, she said, the staff performed a CT scan and drew blood for testing.
After that, she was immobilized with a neck brace and left in her room. She asked to used the bathroom several times, she said, but to no avail.
"They just looked at me and left the room," Williams said.
She said she eventually urinated on herself.
"I kept asking if they would let me use the bathroom, and they wouldn't, and I left (the hospital) in my own pee," she said.
Williams, traumatized after being hit by a car and exhausted, did not tell hospital workers what happened or file a complaint. She went home.
That night, she attended another rally.
The combined experiences prompt a persistent question: Why does it seem no authorities took her case or her health seriously?
That, she said, does not deter her from taking the cause of social justice as seriously as she did the day she was struck on Broadway. She attended a demonstration Saturday night. She said she'll attend others, with the hope that regardless of color, generations to follow may not have to do so.
"We (African Americans) get more abused and attacked by police than any other minority. So it's just like, I'm gonna stand for what's right behind my color," Williams said. "But then I started thinking about it, like, it's not just about us ... It's (about) the little kids. Because you got little kids that are gonna have to grow up into this."