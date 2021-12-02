Michelle La Fata, owner of Pasta La Fata, announced the upcoming opening of her deli-style pasta shop through a Facebook post Nov. 30.
The business will be located at 1207 Rogers St., near Ozark Mountain Biscuit and Bar, and is slated to open its doors in March.
Pasta La Fata currently serves Columbia residents with Italian dishes through online orders that can be picked up on Saturdays at the Columbia Farmers Market. Pasta La Fata also offers delivery options during the holiday season.
"We’re gonna open every morning and have hot food and prepared meals ready to go," La Fata told Feast Magazine. "It’s for people who are moving fast around the downtown area, going to the universities or to work."
Pasta La Fata’s mission is to honor the traditions of Italian families, especially grandmothers, according to the business' website.