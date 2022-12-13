This Saturday, roughly 50 bird-watchers, or birders, will head out to an array of wildlife areas in Columbia to count and identify avian species.

For the past 62 years, members of the Columbia Audubon Society have joined a national effort to count and conserve local bird populations. The Christmas Bird Count grew out of opposition to an old Christmas tradition of the "side hunt," where hunters would compete to kill as many birds as possible.

