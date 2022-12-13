This Saturday, roughly 50 bird-watchers, or birders, will head out to an array of wildlife areas in Columbia to count and identify avian species.
For the past 62 years, members of the Columbia Audubon Society have joined a national effort to count and conserve local bird populations. The Christmas Bird Count grew out of opposition to an old Christmas tradition of the "side hunt," where hunters would compete to kill as many birds as possible.
In its 123rd year nationally, the Christmas Bird Count is organized by the National Audubon Society that divides the task into 15-mile diameter sections scattered across the country. Birders will begin their observations just before sunrise and conclude shortly after sunset.
Allison Vaughn is the communications chair, news editor and co-chair of bird counts for the Columbia Audubon branch. Vaughn compiles the data from the count and submits it to the National Audubon Society. A compilation of thousands of national reports allows scientists to track migration activities and nationwide trends.
Participants do not need an extensive knowledge of birds to participate in the count. "The nice thing about it is most of the birding is done in groups so you have a variety of skill levels in each group," Bill Mees, former president of the Columbia Audubon Society said.
"The majority of the birds you're going to see are the usual cast of characters: chickadees, titmouse, cardinals and robins. Almost anybody then can really become an active participant," Mees said.
Some birders don't have to leave the comfort of their homes to help out with what the society calls a "citizen scientist project." "We also take (data) from people who watch their feeders," Vaughn said. "If there are birders who don't want to get out, if it's lousy weather, or they're older but they've got really active feeders ... we count their feeder birds."
After the count, birders will reconvene for the Christmas Bird Count Chili Dinner at the Community of Christ Church in Columbia. The chili dinner acts as a tally party and an opportunity to share observations from the day.
"The fun thing about it is when you go out (birding), you never know if you're gonna have a good day or a bad day. And you never know, you never know what you're going to see," Mees said.