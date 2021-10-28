Boone County commissioners have yet to develop the process through which they will receive official applications for federal ARPA funds.
District II Commissioner Janet Thompson said the county continues to accept letters from local businesses and organizations that express interest in the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Boone County has received half of the $35 million in ARPA funds it is designated to receive, and the rest will come next year.
Thompson pointed out that "$35 million isn't that much. ... It's not going to cover everything that people are identifying as needing systemic change."
One possible use for the funding is enhancing broadband infrastructure, an effort discussed at length both by the Boone County commissioners and other counties across the state.
Thompson also noted discussion in the community about examining equitable changes in the criminal justice system and behavioral health issues.
"The legislation also called out wastewater," Thompson said. "If you don't have a sanitary sewer system that's affordable, development is not going to happen."
Homelessness has also made its way into county discussions. Other jurisdictions across the nation have already targeted homelessness and economic mobility as their main ARPA funding goal.
"We have not begun to act on any of the formal requests that have been made," Thompson said.
"What we have begun is the process by which we will have guideposts for us to ensure that the money is spent, No. 1, according to the statutory language and, No. 2, according to the intent of Congress in allocating that funding," she said.
Thompson was referring to the "final rule," originally expected to come out last August, that gives guidelines on how counties can allocate funds. That final rule has still not been released by federal officials.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury gave counties the authority this month to use the already published interim rule as their guide in making spending decisions.
"Public opinion is great," Thompson said. "But if the public wants to spend money on X, and X isn't authorized under the statute, then it's not going to happen."
Thompson's advice to the public is to continue communicating ideas to the commission for what they want to see in the county, but to first read the legislation to see what is authorized. An overview of the Treasury Department's interim final rule and guidance for state and local fiscal recovery funds can be found on its website.
"We need to make sure we are squeezing every last cent out of every last dollar," Thompson said. "We need to make it count for the people of Boone County."