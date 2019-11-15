Democrat Jacque Sample announced her bid for House District 44 in July with a live stream on her Facebook account. Ever since, Sample has been meeting with organizations and clubs with the hope of exciting voters.
On Friday, Sample spoke to the Muleskinners Club at its weekly meeting held at the Denny's near Drury Inn & Suites in Columbia.
Sample focused on how her familial and professional experiences led her to run for office. She is an occupational therapist of 20 years, a former MU professor and longtime advocate for expanding services for children with special needs in public schools. She said her advocacy began with her own son, who has autism, and expanded after she realized her clients needed those same services.
Sample also said she's not a "born-and-bred politician" but that she has experience fighting for legislation, meeting with lobbyists and communicating with party members on both sides of the aisle to get bills passed in Jefferson City.
"When people ask me why I'm running, I tell them that my experiences up to this point have led me here. It's been a natural progression," Sample said. "I am very unsatisfied with my representation at the state level and have been for a while."
Sample described her top priorities as fighting for Medicaid expansion, common-sense gun laws, protection of women's rights and the establishment of mental health resources in the community.
The members of Muleskinners are a tough crowd and ask their guest speakers informed questions. At this meeting, audience members said they wanted to hear a more concrete legislative platform and plan from Sample.
A member of the group asked her to outline why she thinks she has a competitive advantage over her opponent, incumbent Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who was elected in 2016.
Sample said that as a seasoned occupational therapist, she has "20 years experience listening to people." She also said, "I am confident that I can do that on a larger scale for the people I will represent."
Alise Turner questioned Sample about her fundraising strategies and asked if she was comfortable cold-calling constituents and asking for money. Sample said that cold-calling is something she is practicing.
"I will admit that I am not exactly fluent in that particular skill yet," she said. Sample said she is also working on increasing her knowledge concerning her fundraising abilities with the help of her trusted campaign team.
