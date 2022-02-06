From the floor to the balcony, Murry’s was rocked Sunday night by Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y, playing original pieces and contemporary jazz compositions to a packed house.
The quintet is comprised of five artists from across the United States.
"Generation Y is basically a fancy way of me saying, everyone in the band is younger than me" said Ulysses Owens Jr., the director and drummer of the quintet.
Owens kept the room alive with his humor, drumbeats and storytelling.
He talked about starting as a jazz musician at the Juilliard School of Music, where he now teaches Jazz Studies.
But before that, Owens would play in bands around the country — and he played at Murry's as well.
"That level of affirmation is when you get a chance to bring your band to the same venue you used to play in as a side band," Owens said.
While teaching, Owens met talent from around the country and combined some of his students to form a quintet.
"I'm gonna take a quick second and tell you how this band came to be," Owens said, introducing members of the group.
Owens and Benny Benack III, trumpet player, were touring in Japan when they heard a big, bold alto saxophone sound coming from a stage.
"And I said 'oh, that must be like some huge big guy, who’s that guy?'"
Instead, Owens met Erena Terakubo, now a saxophonist with the quintet.
Owens got to know Benack in New York 17 years ago when he enrolled in the Manhattan School of Music.
"I was fortunate enough to take him on the road, and now it's just incredible to see what he's doing," Owens said.
Owens met Luther Allison, pianist, at the Pavar Summer Jazz Workshop, and the two shared a connection through "the great" Donald Brown, a prolific jazz pianist and composer.
Philip Norris, bassist, came to New York as a freshman, and Owens described him as having taken over the scene in the short time he's been there.
"When I met him, he was 19 years old, fresh off the plane from North Carolina with some cowboy boots, but now he wears Chelsea boots," Owens said.
The event was alive the moment Generation Y walked into Murry's. The concert was part of the We Always Swing jazz series in Columbia. Murry's is the main venue for the series' concerts.
For more information on jazz events at Murry's, visit murrysrestuarant.net.