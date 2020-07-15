JCPenney in Columbia Mall will remain open despite a corporate organizational restructure plan.
J.C. Penney Co. announced Wednesday it will close 152 stores, affecting 1,000 jobs, according to a news release.
The company identified 154 stores for its first phase of closing June 4, and it updated its closing lists Wednesday. JCPenney in Columbia is not on either of the lists. The company said it would announce additional phases of closing in the future.
J.C. Penney Co. has experienced a sales decline because of the coronavirus pandemic. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May. J.C. Penney Co. initiated the plan of reducing its store footprint to gain financial flexibility and to recover from the downturn.
"These decisions are always extremely difficult, and I would like to thank these associates for their hard work and dedication." Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of J.C. Penney Co., said in the company's news release. "We are committed to supporting them during this period of transition. "