Jefferson City tornado proves to be a bonanza for two furniture makers

Five years ago, Chris Cady and Carl Orazio bought a sawmill.
They wanted to find fallen trees that were too good to waste, slice them into lumber and recycle the wood as tables, chairs, benches and cabinets.
In May, after a tornado ripped up parts of Jefferson City, that enterprise became an adventure.
The two men decided to pick up as many downed trees as they could handle, thus sparing homeowners a costly expense and helping the environment at the same time.
Both are environmental scientists — Cady with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and Orazio with the Columbia Environmental Research Center.
So, in addition to ridding the city of a nuisance, they wanted to introduce an alternative to piling and burning the logs, which chokes the air and leaves behind useless fragments of wood.
The Jefferson City tornado gave them an incentive — plus a fresh supply of material.
Toppled trees
The idea to scavenging tornado debris occurred to Cady when he was helping a woman whose property had been devastated by the May 23 tornado.
A co-worker, Beth Kliethermes, had told him about all the trees in her mother’s Jefferson City yard.
“My mom had (this) huge yard with 15 trees, and we had to move about 12 of them,” Kliethermes said. “A couple of them were massive.”
So Kliethermes and her neighbors began scrambling to stack the logs where refuse crews would pick them up.
That’s when Cady stepped in.
“I filled my truck with gear and chainsaws and said, ‘Let me help out,’” he said.
Word of his generosity quickly spread around the neighborhood
“All of the neighbors said, ‘Yes, please take these off of our hands!’” Cady said.
Since most insurance companies will only pay to remove the logs if property is damaged, the fact that trees didn’t puncture roofs or siding was both a blessing and a curse.
Here were two guys offering a deal the neighborhood couldn’t refuse: Cady and Orazio just needed a spot to park their car.
“So for about three weeks, we would park that trailer right there,” Cady said, pointing to the vehicle beside him.
Since May, the two men, with help from family and friends, have collected the remains of 45 trees — walnut, red elm, pecan, cherry, oak and more.
Cady pointed to a cherry tree he found on a farm owned at one time by the first dean of the MU School of Medicine.
“These logs have a story,” he said. “You don’t get that when you go to a lumber store.”
Saving logs
The process of turning randomly selected logs into lumber for furniture demands both skill and patience.
Cady and Orazio learned the fundamentals of milling logs in graduate school at MU in the late 1980s. A chemistry professor first showed them how to move lumber without highly technical or expensive methods.
“It’s simple physics to move very large objects with very little effort,” Orazio recalls the professor telling him.
In 2014, the same professor, Roy Koirtyohann, sold them a portable sawmill, a piece of equipment that, when new, can cost up to $40,000.
The sawmill cranks logs into lumber, which then must dry for at least a year before being turned into a piece of furniture.
Cady’s barn in Harrisburg serves as both a workshop and a storage center for the operation.
Walking through the barn on a recent fall day, Cady pauses to proclaim, “Welcome to the Garage Mahal!”
He points to wood stacked nearly to the ceiling, some dried and some in the process.
In addition to the lumber, there are discarded items Cady picks up from dumpsters and the street to recycle — old picture frames, abandoned cabinets and scraps of discarded commercial signs.
“I’m a bit of a recycler and a salvager,” Cady said. “This I found in somebody’s trash,” he added, indicating a shower door pieced together with an assortment of other doors as a wall in the barn.
Cady believes in repurposing materials that just need patience, care and a collection of tools. The barn ceiling, for example, was made with materials from the old Broadway Christian Church building.
According to David Larsen, a professor of forestry at MU, it is better for the environment to turn wood into usable products than to dump it in a landfill.
When the wood is reused to make furniture, he said, its carbon emissions are much lower.
“The landfill,” Larsen said, “should be our last resource.”