Vending machines have been used to dispense cookies, muffins, sodas and even bottles of Starbucks to those in need of a pick-me-up.
Now, you can add steak to the list of goods to purchase from that staple of American snackery.
Jennings Premium Meats has been serving up cuts in the town of New Franklin since 1954, when founder Oscar “Pop” Jennings opened the business. In October, the meat shop added a new option to its roster — a meat vending machine.
On any given day, the machine is stuffed with a variety of steaks, ground beef and pork, bacon and eggs from local farmers and the shop’s signature “Pop’s Snack Sticks.” All of it is made in house, and, yes, the machine takes credit cards.
The number of different cuts of meat depends on the season and day of the week, shop manager Kevin Beaman said.
To ensure freshness, products are exchanged every 24 hours, with one exception: The shop loads the machine up with eggs and bacon on weekends for the breakfast crowd.
Right now, the machine carries a lot of eggs and salted meats. Come next summer, though, Beaman predicts it will be dispensing a lot of steak.
“It’s a seasonal thing,” Beaman said.
In two months of operation, co-owner Stephanie Jennings said the machine has seen the most action on Sundays, when the shop is closed. That’s why they installed it.
“The purpose was for the convenience of our customers,” Jennings said.
That convenience, Beaman said, has led to increased sales and some unusual hours of operation. He’s seen people buy bacon on Sunday mornings and steaks late into the weeknights.
Meat vending machines are not original to New Franklin. Jennings said the shop got the idea from other butchers, and a series of steak vending machines began to pop up in New York in 2018.
In the past 12 months, the phrase “meat vending machine” was Googled 1,241 times.
Jennings Premium Meats is a third-generation family business that has been in New Franklin for more than 60 years. Now, it can continue to serve customers even when the store is closed.
“We’ve had a lot of people who have shopped with us for a long time,” Jennings said. “(We) hope to keep it going.”