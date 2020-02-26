The parents of Mengqi Ji said they “fully support” the first-degree murder charge filed against Joseph Elledge by Boone County Chief Prosecutor Dan Knight, according to a statement from the family’s attorney, Amy Salladay.
Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji said they felt confident that Knight will be able to successfully convict Elledge, who was charged with first-degree murder last Wednesday.
“Boone County and the State of Missouri are lucky to have someone like Mr. Knight who is doing everything he can to bring justice to what is our worst nightmare,” the statement said.
According to previous Missourian reporting, authorities believe Elledge, 24, strangled or suffocated Mengqi Ji and disposed of her body in a river last October, but her body has not been found.
Elledge is also charged with child endangerment in a separate case involving him and Mengqi Ji’s 1-year-old daughter. Elledge is being held in Boone County Jail on that charge.
Jean Elledge, Joseph’s mother, is in a custody dispute over the child with Mengqi Ji’s parents. In their statement, Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji said their daughter would have never left her child alone “under any circumstances.”
“The family wants others to know that they will not give up looking for their daughter,” Salladay said. “They do not want to leave the United States without Mengqi. ... they hope that the Columbia Police Department will continue searching and work with other ... law enforcement agencies to come up with a plan so that there can be resolution to this matter.”
According to previous Missourian reporting, the Columbia Police Department will continue its efforts to find Mengqi Ji in the Lamine River area.