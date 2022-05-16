The Columbia Job Center's monthly "Walk-In Wednesday" hiring event will take place Wednesday at the Columbia Public Library.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., job seekers can connect with 13 employers in a smaller, less formal setting. Resumes are recommended upon arrival but not required.
Employers in attendance will include various parts of Boone County and Columbia government, federal agencies, Kraft/Heinz, Central Bank of Columbia, Columbia Landcare, EduStaff and the U.S. Postal Service.
Those looking for a job can pre-register online at cwdregion.com/comowiw.