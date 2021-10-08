While many employers struggle to find employees, Job Point aims to help employees struggling to find employers.
Steven Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Job Point, a local business with the goal of aiding those without jobs to find and maintain careers, spoke with the Muleskinners Boone County Democratic Club at its weekly Friday meeting.
Job Point offers programs for those without resources. For example, its YouthBuild program takes disadvantaged youth, such as those who are homeless or in the foster care system, and helps them meet their career goals through a mix of education and hands-on construction within the community.
Another part of the company's goals is to build up the people that are involved in their programs.
"We have a six-day course we call job-related training to re-establish, or establish for the first time, their own sense of self worth," said Smith. "We can all name the different barriers to employment, but if I don't think I can do it, I am much less likely to succeed."
Smith equated the current job market to being a free agent. According to Smith, those with minimal skills in a given field are receiving multiple offers. He advised employers to discuss with candidates important factors beyond pay, such as flexible hours or work environment.
When asked about the labor shortage, Smith started with a disclaimer that the viewpoint is his own.
"I am not a subscriber that enhanced unemployment benefits caused people not to go to work," said Smith. "We have a number of people who were long getting benefits, and part of it was they had multiple offers, and ... they were taking their time to sort through what was the best fit for them longer-term. If employers would think about it, they would prefer (that) as well, so once they have a person, they have a better chance of keeping them."