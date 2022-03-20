John “Tiger” Cleek Sr. was a family man with deep involvement in his community. He served as president of Cleek’s Home Furnishings, Rentals & Sales — a long-standing Columbia family business — until his last day.
Since childhood, Cleek Sr. had always been an MU football fan. His father, Clifton Elmo Cleek, known as “Missouri Mo,” started a tradition in 1962 predicting the score of every game. After his father’s passing in 1973, Cleek Sr. carried on the tradition, displaying the score in his storefront windows.
There was one common theme: Mizzou always won.
“My dad was an icon in Columbia,” said Cleek’s son, John Cleek Jr.
Since he started frequenting Faurot Field at 8 years old, Cleek missed only three home games.
“He was one of the most incredible Missouri football fans you’d ever seen,” said Cleek’s longtime friend Bill Schulz.
Cleek Sr. had a relationship with multiple Mizzou football coaches, including Gary Pinkel, and was a lifetime member of the team’s boosters, the Tiger Quarterback Club.
“John was an awesome person. He was always willing to help,” said Jo Ellen Milner, secretary of the club.
The club is currently planning a special event in honor of Cleek, Milner said.
Cleek was recognized during halftime of the November 2021 MU vs. Florida game for his involvement in the community and to raise awareness for ALS disease, which he had been battling for almost two years.
“For my dad, it was one of the greatest moments of his life,” Cleek Jr. said.
A family businessman
John Cleek Sr. died March 16 at the age of 72, which is coincidentally on the same date as his favorite Bible verse, John 3:16, Cleek Jr. said.
On Jan. 16, 1950, Cleek was born to Clifton and Wilma Cleek in Columbia. His mother and father founded the furniture business in 1965. It has been family-owned and operated for nearly 60 years since and expanded to four other locations across central Missouri.
Cleek leaves behind his wife, Ann Cleek, two sisters, Sally Francis and Susie Cleek, his son John Cleek Jr., grandchildren Johnny, Mary, Thomas, and a great-grandson, Brett.
Cleek Jr. described his father as someone who put family first and the type of leader people wanted to follow.
“I was always a part of his life,” his younger sister Susie said. “And he always made certain that I knew that I was important to him.”
Cleek Jr. said he and his father “did everything together.” Cleek Jr. began working for his father when he was in high school. Now, he takes on the role of president of Cleek’s.
“My dad was my dad, my boss and my best friend,” he said.
Outside of work, Cleek Sr. preferred spending his time outdoors. Living on land with an 18-acre lake, he was an avid fisherman, and he frequently hunted.
Cleek Sr. caught the biggest bass of his life, 10 pounds and 14 ounces, during one of his regular trips down to Florida for the away MU football game.
A community leader
Cleek Sr. was also heavily involved in the rental business community. He co-founded the Missouri Rental Dealers Association in 1987. For over 30 years, he served in various roles as a member, president or board member of both the Missouri association and the National Association of Progressive Rental Organizations.
He lobbied on behalf of the industry in Washington, D.C., 20 years in a row and received multiple awards, including the Rent To Own Tiger Award in 2020, and was named in honor of his service.
After being diagnosed with ALS, Cleek and his family got involved in the ALS Mid-America Chapter and participated in an annual awareness walk. The Cleek family and friends, known as “Team Tiger,” raised $83,000 for the 2021 walk.
“Even though my dad has passed away, we will keep fighting the fight (and) doing what we can to help other people,” Cleek Jr. said.
Cleek Jr. said his family appreciates the outpouring support from the community, but they asked that instead of sending food and gifts that community members donate to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri in honor of Cleek Sr.