"Joining hands and uniting the community together": Columbia celebrates with Juneteenth Parade

Kingston Galbreath, 2, left, and his sister Reign Galbreath, 4, wave at vehicles

Kingston Galbreath, 2, left, and his sister Reign Galbreat, 4, wave at vehicles as they parade down Broadway on Saturday in downtown Columbia.

 MAGGIE LENOX/MISSOURIAN

Approaching First Baptist Church on Saturday, the faint sound of birds chirping in the bright sunlight was drowned out by car and motorcycle engines, excited chatter and the practicing of instruments as participants in Columbia’s second annual Juneteenth Parade made their final preparations.

Keondre Harrison, left, hands a card to Shelley Gardner

Keondre Harrison, left, hands a card to Shelley Gardner on Saturday in downtown Columbia. Harrison is a part owner of Soul Sessions.

Members from nearly 100 organizations chatted in the church parking lot that served as the launch point of the festivities before participants would make their way down Broadway, turn right and conclude on Fourth Street.

Evette Miller, the graduate chapter president of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, said, “These organizations are giving back, not just (to) the Black community, but the community as a whole.” Miller and fellow sorority members rode a decorated truck in the parade.

With the 10 a.m. start time approaching, several motorcycles driving in the parade revved their engines as families hustled to get a spot along the route.

Bridget Williams holds up a sign

Bridget Williams holds up a sign for her salon during the parade on Saturday in downtown Columbia. Williams founded her salon 10 years ago and entered the beauty industry 20 years ago.

As the procession moved down Broadway, individuals of all ages lined the street, with many placing themselves under awnings, trees or in doorways to shield themselves from the mid-Missouri heat. Some pulled out phones to film the event with wide smiles on their faces.

DJ Sipho was one of those shade-seeking parade attendees. “It’s pretty great,” Sipho said. “It’s another example of the community coming together, celebrating the diversity that Columbia is so proud of.”

Kiziah Bagby dances

Kiziah Bagby dances Saturday in downtown Columbia. Kiziah marched in the Juneteenth parade with the Mid-Missouri High Steppers.
Armani Kash, 6, plays the drums

Armani Kash, 6, plays the drums Saturday in downtown Columbia. Armani is a member of the Mid-Missouri High Steppers.

Children waited eagerly with large plastic bags to catch candy, and workers stepped out of their downtown businesses to view the action. Onlookers cheered as motorcyclists, an old-school firetruck, convertibles and walking parade participants passed by with smiles and waves. One convertible had a sign taped to the door reading “Black stories matter.”

Members of the Urban Empowerment Ministries paraded along the route, some in a car, others walking and waving. Shae Collier, a member of the church, watched on the sidewalk, shouting and waving excitedly to familiar faces.

Annamarie Germinder, left, and mother Julianne Germinder watch the parade

Annamarie Germinder, left, and her mother Julianne Germinder watch the parade on Saturday in downtown Columbia. Annamarie caught candy the paraders tossed out.

“You see community, you see support, you see acknowledgment, you see acceptance and you see the importance,” Collier said. “And that’s big for us here in Columbia, Missouri.”

Collier said for her, Juneteenth “means joining hands and uniting the community together.”

“It means that my Black is beautiful,” Collier said.

Children play on the playground

Children play on the playground on Saturday at Douglass Park in Columbia. Families gathered for the Juneteenth celebration after the parade.

After the parade took a right on Fourth Street, participants eventually made their way to Douglass Park to continue the festivities. At the park, a large inflatable obstacle course quickly drew the attention of the children in attendance.

Booths and tables from various local organizations dotted the park. The celebration also offered a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, a voter registration table and a truck from Boone Health Community Wellness offering a free screening for blood pressure and A1C blood tests.

Artist Danielle Pittman helps a kid

Artist Danielle Pittman helps a kid press their fingerprints on a canvas on Saturday at Douglass Park in Columbia.

“To see all these different businesses out here, black-owned businesses, it tells me that our community is growing, we’re diversifying,” Collier said. “To see all the other businesses that are not black-owned businesses supporting, it’s big.”

Columbia officially recognized Juneteenth this year for the first time after it was made a federal holiday in 2021. The day honors the date on which U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger ordered the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas in 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

