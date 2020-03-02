Joseph Elledge did not enter a plea Monday during his arraignment in Boone County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of his wife.
Elledge was indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday afternoon on the charge. His wife, Mengqi Ji, has been missing since Oct. 9. Her body has not been found.
Elledge pleaded not guilty to charges of abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault in connection with suspected abuse of his and Mengqi Ji’s young daughter. That case is scheduled to go to trial April 6.
Circuit Court Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs said a trial date would be set on the murder charge after Elledge chooses a lawyer. His attorney in the child abuse case, John O’Connor, said the decision on who will represent Elledge has not yet been made.