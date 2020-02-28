Joseph Elledge was indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday afternoon for first-degree murder of his wife Mengqi Ji.
In a news release, Boone County Chief Prosecutor Dan Knight also said Elledge has been indicted in another case for abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault. These charges are in relation to bruising found on Elledge's and Ji's 1-year-old daughter, which Elledge was arrested for in October.
In a telephone interview, Knight declined to say why he sought a grand jury indictment for both charges. Knight brought murder charges against Elledge last week.
Ji's body still hasn't been found.
The Columbia Police Department released a video on Facebook about their activity in the case Friday afternoon.
In a statement releasing the video, police said that they will continue searching for Ji's body.
"As weather permits, CPD plans to conduct an additional extensive ground and air search of the areas that have been identified throughout the investigation. These areas include Callaway, Boone, Howard, Randolph and Cooper counties. Although evidence supports the intensive search of the Lamine River at the Highway 41 bridge, other plans are being developed to search areas traveled by Joseph Elledge."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.