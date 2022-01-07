Joseph Elledge was sentenced to spend 28 years in prison Friday for the 2019 murder of his wife.
Elledge was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Mengqi Ji on Nov. 11 after a 10-day trial. With the conviction, the jury recommended he serve 28 years. Prosecuting attorney Dan Knight argued for the maximum sentence both during the trial and in Friday's sentencing hearing.
Presiding Judge Brouck Jacobs read the sentence aloud in Boone County court and offered his condolences to Ji's family, especially her daughter.
After he delivered the sentence, Jacobs ordered Ji’s remains to be released and returned to her parents in China.
Both Elledge and Ji’s friends and family members had submitted victim impact statements to the judge, which Jacobs said he considered before Friday's sentencing hearing.
Elledge had been charged with first-degree murder, but a jury decided he had not deliberated before the murder took place. The charge was reduced to second-degree murder when the verdict was announced.
During his testimony, Elledge admitted to killing his wife, but he said he did so accidentally during an argument. He said he and his wife were shoving each other before she fell and hit her head.
He told the jury during the trial that he then went for a walk, while his wife went to bed. When he awoke the next morning, he said he was shocked to find his wife dead.
He put her body in the trunk of his car and drove a long, circuitous route across rural parts of mid-Missouri looking for a place to bury her.
Police engaged in an extensive search spanning five counties for over a year to find her. Ji's remains were discovered in March by a hiker in a remote area of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.
Elledge's defense attorney, Scott Rosenblum, maintained throughout the trial that the defendant had no intention of hurting or killing Ji.
During the sentencing hearing Friday, Knight argued that the prosecution was “powerless against the accident story” that was “cleverly tailored to fit the evidence.”
”The defendant participated in this fraud, and he doesn’t deserve a break,” Knight told the judge.
After listening to recorded jail conversations since Elledge's arrest, Knight said he determined that Elledge felt no remorse. He had not mentioned his wife in any of the recordings.
“He had no remorse when he was sitting in jail," Knight said. "He never brought her name up.”
Before the sentence was declared, Knight called Ji’s close friend to stand to testify about the impact of her death. She talked about how much Ji had loved her daughter and frequently sent photos of the baby girl to her.
“She was so patient,” her close friend said. “We had a lot of good memories together.”
Ji disappeared in October 2019, and after months of searching, her skeletal remains were discovered in March by a hiker in a remote area of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.
A hearing for a related case against Elledge will take place Monday.
Elledge is charged with child abuse or neglect and first-degree child endangerment, based on photographs taken of the couple’s bruised 1-year-old daughter.