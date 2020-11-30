Joseph Elledge will receive a bond hearing next Monday in the two cases against him — one for suspected abuse of his daughter and one for the suspected murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji.
A specific bond amount was not mentioned in the hearing. Elledge, 25, has been an inmate in the Boone County Jail since Oct. 25, 2019. He is being held without bond for the first-degree murder charge.
Elledge was originally arrested on Oct. 25, 2019, and charged with child abuse and neglect of his then 1-year-old daughter and charged with domestic assault against his wife.
In a recording played in a hearing Nov. 6, 2019, Elledge can be heard telling Ji that he "will bury the earth under you.” Knight described Elledge as a "jealous, controlling, manipulative psychopath," at the same hearing.
However, a probable cause statement alleging that Elledge killed Ji was not filed until Feb. 19, 2020. The charge came after months of speculation regarding Ji's disappearance and search efforts by local law enforcement and volunteers.
Her body has not been found.
Parts of the Lamine River have been searched by divers and other investigators several times since Ji's disappearance. A levee was also constructed to aid with the search.
At Mondays hearing, Elledge's St. Louis-based lawyer, Timothy "T. J." Hunsaker spoke of "letters in support" of changing Elledge's bond.
Hunsaker, is one of the lawyers representing Elledge in the murder case.
John O'Connor, who was also present at Monday's hearing via Zoom, is representing Elledge in the child abuse and domestic assault case filed in 2019.
Elledge, himself, was not present for Monday's hearing.