Joshua Devine was sworn in Friday as circuit judge for the 13th Circuit Court, which serves Boone and Callaway counties.
"I'm truly humbled to have the opportunity to again serve our great community," he said at the ceremony.
Devine was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson and will fill a vacancy left by Jodie Capshaw Asel's retirement.
Devine thanked many people including his father, who he said was responsible for his passion for the legal system.
"He taught me the importance of our courts and ensuring values that we all cherish as Americans, the rule of law, fundamental fairness and the administration of justice," Devine said.
"He also taught me the importance of treating people well," Devine said. "Relationships were everything to him, and they are to me as well."
Devine worked as an attorney at the law firm Rogers Ehrhardt from 2015-18. From 2018-19 he served as an associate circuit judge for the 13th Circuit Court before returning to Rogers Ehrhardt. Now, he's returning to the bench in the 13th Circuit, but this time as a circuit judge.
Devine holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Truman State University and a law degree from MU.
"This community not only wants a judge who will uphold the rule of law, but who will do so while treating each of its citizens with dignity and respect, with fairness and impartiality, regardless of their background and regardless of their life experience," Devine said. "Those are the values I promise to uphold as a judge."