The Boone County History & Culture Center has promoted assistant gallery director Joy Wilson to director and curator of the Montminy Art Gallery.
Current director Kate Gray will step down in January to focus on her artwork and her work as a graphic designer for the Independent Stave Company, according to a news release.
Wilson moved from Chicago two years ago, leaving a career in commercial architecture to pursue art full time. Featured in the October exhibit at Sager Braudis Gallery, Wilson’s most recent series of paintings “Belle Morte” explores the relationship of dying flowers and human mortality and death.
“It has been an honor to serve as the Montminy Gallery director and curator for the past two years,” Gray said in the news release. “I am thankful to have had the opportunity of continuing Tracy Montminy's legacy of providing artists with a professional exhibition space to show, promote and sell their creative work.”
Wilson, a Kentucky native, managed the former Gallery M at Mellwood in Louisville, Kentucky, and studied painting under artist Deb Clem at Indiana University Southeast. Wilson "merges her history in architecture and design with her creative passion in her bold yet precise curatorial style," the release said.
Wilson’s responsibilities will include directing and curating future exhibits, building relationships with area artists, creating educational programming for the gallery, collaborating with local partners and elevating the presence of one of Columbia’s largest and oldest galleries.
“I feel fortunate to know that the gallery will be in very good hands with Joy Wilson as the incoming new director,” Gray said. “As an artist and previous gallery director, Joy has a clear vision for the Montminy.”