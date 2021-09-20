The Columbia Municipal Court was able to resolve 27 outstanding warrants last week. Thirteen of them were explicitly due to the court’s offering of warrant amnesty.
Judge Cavanaugh Noce said he believes this was a successful turnout, with an increase in resolved warrants since the last time he provided amnesty.
Noce said that even with the warrant amnesty event being over, he believes people with outstanding warrants should still turn themselves in, noting that he will take their decision to do the right thing into consideration for their case.
Noce continued to stress the importance of accountability, believing that people making this decision can do the right thing and move on with their lives and not have to worry about it anymore, he said.
He did not say when the court will next offer warrant amnesty. Noce explained that he bases his decision for giving amnesty on the facts and circumstances of the current situation and tries to feel out when the best time would be.
If someone doesn’t know whether or not they currently have an outstanding warrant, they can find this information at CoMo.gov/court. Any other questions regarding outstanding warrants can be emailed to the Municipal Court at MunicipalCourt@CoMo.gov or asked over the phone at 573-517-5022.