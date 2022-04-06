The judge in the Mehrdad Fotoohighiam murder conspiracy trial said in court Wednesday that he would announce his ruling Thursday morning.
Judge Steven Ohmer is charged with deciding whether Fotoohighiam is guilty or not, and he will impose a sentence if the defendant is convicted.
Fotoohighiam is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault or attempted assault, tampering with a witness and attempted tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution. The 67-year-old Columbia businessperson has been on trial for three days.
The trial concluded around noon Wednesday after the defense moved for a motion of acquittal, which Ohmer denied.
Both attorneys then presented their closing arguments before Ohmer took the matter under advisement.
“Your honor, this case is about a group of people who came forward and endured a lot of hardship,” said prosecutor Philip Groenweghe.
The state alleged that Fotoohighiam hired two fellow inmates in the Boone County Jail to murder his wife in 2017 after she filed for divorce.
The settlement was likely to be costly, the prosecutor contended, because Fotoohighiam had “millions at stake.”
“He had nothing but venom and hatred toward her,” Groenweghe said. Their divorce was finalized in 2020.
Hedieh Fotooghighiam testified during the trial that her former husband repeatedly threatened her and used surveillance cameras to film her and their two children.
Groenweghe placed considerable importance on a map the prosecution believed Fotoohighiam drew to have an inmate stalk her.
“The map alone can be an overt act,” he said. “I am trying to figure out what kind of man sits down with an inmate and tells him where to find his wife.”
Another crucial piece of evidence, the prosecutor said, was the testimony of an expert who concluded that the handwriting on the map belonged to Fotoohighiam.
Groenweghe said the expert has at least 30 years of experience.
“It takes a lot of science,” he said.
“We are going to ask that you hold the defendant accountable in a way that perhaps he has never been held accountable before,” Groenweghe concluded.
Kevin O’Brien, the public defender representing Fotoohighiam, said during his closing argument that the issues in the case could be reduced to Fotoohighiam’s contentious divorce.
“This divorce marks the beginning of what we are talking about today,” O’Brien said. “Of course, the defendant is upset, but he never laid a hand on her.”
Fotoohighiam has been portrayed poorly, O’Brien argued.
“The court has gotten a bird’s-eye view in his lowest hour,” he said. “He has been laid low by this situation.”
The public defender suggested that an inmate who testified for the state fabricated what happened to receive a lesser sentence after his own conviction.
“I have no understanding why a witness would come in here and say there was no deal when there was a stack of emails,” O’Brien said. The witness was “desperate” to make a better deal, he said.
The map prosecutors showed as key evidence, he continued, lacked credibility.
“All you have to do is write down an address and a house number,” O’Brien argued.
Court will reconvene at 9 a.m. Thursday.