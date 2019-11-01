Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris said Friday afternoon he had no choice but to approve the removal of Sutu Forté from the tree she's occupying to protest the Shepard-to-Rollins trail connector project.
Harris in January granted the city an easement on the property that it obtained through eminent domain. The Klifton R. Altis Trust owned the land when the Columbia City Council approved the trail, but the nonprofit It's Our Wile Nature, of which Forté is president, later bought the land and tried to fight the easement.
Forté, 67, who climbed a red oak on the property Monday night and has remained there since in protest of the trail, said she will chain herself to the tree at the front of the property to halt construction and prevent destruction of the forest. Forté has refused to leave her tree platform despite days of rain, cold, sleet and snow.
Harris read a statute regarding "writs of possession" in court and said he interpreted it as non-discretionary. Attorneys for both the city of Columbia and It's Our Wild Nature agreed the statutory requirements had been met for the order's approval.
Forté is not to be jailed, Harris said, but the Boone County Sheriff's Department will have discretion about how to get her out of the tree.
No one at the sheriff's department could be reached for comment on how or when deputies plan to remove her.
Construction of the trail is slated to begin Monday.
Supervising editor is Katherine Reed.