U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough granted the compassionate release motion for Eric Scott McCauley, according to a Weldon Project press release Thursday. McCauley, a Columbia man, was sentenced in 2012 to 23 years for marijuana and money-laundering felonies.
“The Court finds further incarceration is not needed to reflect the seriousness of Defendant’s crimes, promote respect for the law, or provide just punishment for his offenses,” Judge Bough stated in his order. “Defendant has already spent over 12 years in prison. Although the nature and circumstances of Defendant’s crimes were serious, the Court agrees with Defendant that ‘the 12 and a half years (he) has spent in prison is long enough to reflect the seriousness of his offenses, promote respect for the law and provide just punishment for his offenses.’”
The federal judge was able to reevaluate McCauley’s sentencing because of the 2018 First Step Act, according to his attorney Barry Grissom. Grissom expressed his and his client’s gratitude.
“We are overwhelmed by the joy of our family being together again and by the support from the community,” said Ann McCauley and Ethan McCauley, Eric’s mother and son, in a joint statement.
The Weldon Project works alongside lawmakers, advocacy groups, incarcerated individuals and the White House on criminal justice issues. Notably, it advocates on behalf of currently and formerly incarcerated drug offenders who were sentenced to prison for nonviolent drug offenses.