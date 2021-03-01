Attorneys in the long-running lawsuit against former board members of the East Campus Neighborhood Association presented their arguments Monday morning to Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs, who took the case under advisement.
The lawsuit against former Neighborhood Association Board Chairperson Janet Hammen and former Treasurer Betsy Peters, Columbia's Sixth Ward councilperson, misspent proceeds from a $100,000 settlement agreement with Treanor Architects and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. The payment came after the neighborhood association agreed not to oppose a variance from city code that would allow the Beta house's chimney to exceed height restrictions.
Attorney David Brown, representing plaintiffs Timothy Brown and nine other people or entities that own property in East Campus, presented his case virtually. He argued that:
- The settlement agreement among the neighborhood association, Treanor Architects and Beta Theta Pi was binding in terms of how the money should be spent, and the board failed to meet those requirements.
- The money should be spent on additional lighting for East Campus, which was in the original agreement.
- The money should be given to a trustee or group of trustees who would make decisions about how the money should be spent going forward.
- The neighborhood association's ratification in early 2020 of its board's spending decisions is invalid.
The defendants' attorney, Andrew Hirth of TGH Litigation, gave a lengthy rebuttal. Hirth argued that:
- The plaintiffs lack standing to file the suit because none of them were members of the East Campus Neighborhood Association at the time of the settlement agreement and that only three of the 10 have ever been members of the association.
- The plaintiffs failed to participate in regular board and association discussions about how the money was and should be spent, even after a few of them became members.
- Members of the ECNA were regularly informed about and involved in decisions about how the settlement money would be spent, either in association meetings or through email.
- The settlement agreement only offers possibilities of how they money could/should be spent, not requirements.
- The only parties that could challenge the way the money was spent are Treanor Architects and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house because they were the two parties the agreement was struck up with. Neither has complained about the way the settlement was spent.
Hirth also argued that even if the judge were to side with the plaintiffs, there would be no remedy because all but $27,000 of the money has already been spent.
Hirth also dismissed the addition of City Councilperson Betsy Peters in the suit. Peters was treasurer of the association in 2011 and helped negotiate the settlement, but she was no longer on the board when the suit was filed in 2018, seven years after the agreement was signed.
"It probably had more to do with the fact that she is a sitting City Council member," Hirth said.
Brown toward the end of the hearing said the arguments from both sides were "like two ships passing in the night."
Jacobs took the case "under advisement" after the hour-long hearing but did not say when he would issue a ruling.