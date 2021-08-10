Judge Jeff Harris set a status hearing for Aug. 24 in the Keith Comfort case to agree on a date and estimate the length of the trial. It could last for two to five days, the judge said.
Comfort faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Megan Schultz, in 2006.
In 2019, Comfort confessed to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, police that he killed her and threw her body into a dumpster in Columbia.
Columbia police were able to narrow down the location of her body in the city's landfill. While digging in September 2019, they found human remains and clothing.
Later, a private lab was able to confirm that the remains found in the landfill were a 99.99% match to Shultz.
The Aug. 24 hearing will be held at 9 a.m. in Harris' courtroom.