Judges don’t always use tools available to protect victims

heila sometimes wonders if divorcing her abusive husband was the right thing to do.
She’s certain she would be dead if she had stayed, and she didn’t want her daughters to think the way their father treated her was acceptable.
But Sheila (whose real name is being withheld to protect her) says the yearslong court battle has been hell for her and her two young daughters, and has left her less able to keep them safe.
She was referred to the Missourian by True North of Columbia and provided court documents that corroborate many points of her story.
“I thought that the justice system would be just and that my girls would be protected,” Sheila said. “That’s ultimately why I filed for divorce.”
Instead, she found that courts don’t always protect victims or their children, and judges sometimes side with abusers.
Domestic violence victims from Missouri and the lawyers and service providers who accompany them through the court system say it shouldn’t be this way. They expressed frustration with some judges’ lack of training, sympathy and understanding of domestic violence dynamics.
'The rules didn’t apply'
fter years of struggling to retain a lawyer, Sheila has been without one since mid-2018.
Representing herself “would be okay if the judge was respectful,” Sheila said, but her most recent judge behaved as if “the rules didn’t apply to the other attorney because I was self-represented.”
Sheila said the judge often interrupted her and wouldn’t let her testify or object, even if she was sure she was following the proper procedure.
“It was like she was laughing and rolling her eyes,” Sheila said.
Over and over, service providers described abusers as manipulative — not just of their victims, but of unsuspecting judges and courts as well.
Judges should know how to spot manipulation, understand the extreme risks of domestic violence and be aware of obstacles for victims, said Judge Courtney Wachal, who presides over a municipal domestic violence court in Kansas City.
She’s heard judges ask victims in court, “‘Why do you keep going back to him?’” Wachal said. They don’t understand that victims “don’t have the same options that a person from the outside looking in might think they have — at least not in their minds.”
Domestic violence training “almost should be required of anyone who is going to touch a domestic violence case whether they think they need it or not,” Wachal said. She worries that people who most need the training are the least interested in getting it.
All attorneys in Missouri, including judges, must complete at least 15 hours of continuing education each year, with at least three focused on ethics. Family court judges must complete an additional six hours of family law training.
The Office of State Courts Administrator offers several opportunities for education, including a multi-day judicial college and shorter online programs, according to a Missouri Supreme Court spokesperson. Domestic violence has been among the topics explored.
Rebecca Thomforde Hauser, associate director of domestic violence programs at the Center for Court Innovation, said her organization provides free webinars and a listserv focused on domestic violence, in addition to offering more intensive training to courts that receive Office on Violence Against Women grants.
STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grants are one type of Office on Violence Against Women grant that can be directed to judicial training, Thomforde Hauser said; 5% of the grants are set aside for courts.
In Missouri, STOP grants are administered by the Department of Public Safety. A criminal domestic violence program for the 13th Judicial Circuit (Boone and Callaway counties) received STOP funding for 2018-2021. From 2009-2017, a civil domestic violence court in St. Louis was funded by the STOP grants.
Thomforde Hauser said judges can also seek National Judicial Institute on Domestic Violence trainings or do site visits to domestic violence courts, including those the Office on Violence Against Women designates as mentor courts.
'Judges have to get really creative'
major tool provided by Missouri law is judges’ power to place interim orders that are tailored to the victim’s needs, making temporary decisions related to custody, finances and property. Judges can include such measures in an order of protection, or make them part of divorce proceedings.
Domestic violence orders of protection are unique in that the couple may still need to see each other during custody hand-offs, divorce negotiations or court proceedings, said Carey DeLargy, manager of a domestic violence court in St. Louis County.
Judges sometimes “have to get really creative when trying to protect the victim and their safety,” DeLargy said.
Well-tailored orders can head off conflict, keep victims safer and ensure they have a way to support themselves without returning to their abuser.
They are especially important in cases like Sheila’s where a final resolution takes years. Sheila initially filed for an order of protection in early 2014, when her husband took her 7-week-old daughter and wouldn’t bring her back for 24 hours. He filed for divorce shortly afterward, but then Sheila realized she was pregnant again.
In Missouri, judges typically won’t grant a divorce to a pregnant woman because it’s more efficient to wait until the court can determine the child’s paternity and include a custody plan in the divorce.
Some see the practice as a justified annoyance, but it can be much more dangerous in cases of abuse. That’s especially true if a judge doesn’t craft interim orders that protect the victim.
Sheila and her husband re-filed in mid-2015. It took until 2017 for their marriage to be dissolved and two more years before they received a final judgment on custody and property.
Sharing custody with an abuser
ustody battles are a major source of conflict and manipulation in divorces that involve domestic violence.
A self-described advocate at heart, Kelli Neel had to strike a delicate balance as she tried to stand up for her son without being accused of parental alienation. The boy wasn’t ready to reconnect with his father.
Now the supervisor of Christos House in West Plains, the shelter that took her in when she finally left her husband for good, she has seen other parents go through similar experiences. While parental alienation does happen, “more commonly we are trying to be the voice for the child that doesn’t get a voice in the system,” Neel said.
Neel said her son’s anger at his father came not from her influence but from “the things his dad had done and said to him, and that he had witnessed.”
Her son, now an adult and working on his law degree, remembers feeling he had to see his father despite his feelings or his mom would face negative consequences.
Sheila said the court throws out her suggested custody agreements in favor of those proposed by her ex-husband. When their 9-month-old daughter became so dehydrated while in his care that she had to be hospitalized, he didn’t lose visitation rights. Instead, he received longer visits the next time the custody plan changed.
When she planned to go to law school, Sheila’s ex transferred the children to a school an hour out of town. The judge agreed to the transfer and to a custody plan that would make Sheila responsible for transporting them back and forth three out of the four days a week they attend school.
Sheila says it is now impossible for her to go to law school and difficult to hold down a job when she has to drive four hours a day several times a week.
'Remedies at hand'
ictims also run into problems when they have no defined custody agreement or when judges are unwilling to make other orders that might keep them safe.
Missouri law allows for orders of protection to forbid an abuser from contacting a victim, going to their home, or threatening them.
After a hearing, judges can also make a temporary custody and visitation plan; order payment of child support, maintenance for a spouse, rent, a mortgage, or medical bills for injuries caused by abuse; and decide on temporary possession of property like cars, checkbooks and keys. They can even order phone companies to transfer a phone number to the victim’s name.
Advocates have worked to slowly build up that list over the years, said Jennifer Carter Dochler of the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. But whether judges actually use those remedies is up to them.
For example, after the coalition worked with cell phone companies to ensure that numbers could be transferred, it learned that some judges aren’t willing to order that to happen.
Temporary orders can also be made as part of the divorce process. But it might take months to schedule hearings, and some courts are too overwhelmed to have them at all.
Crissy Del Percio, an attorney with Legal Aid of Western Missouri, said temporary orders often don’t happen in the Kansas City area because courts simply don’t have time for extra hearings.
“There are remedies at hand but depending on the jurisdiction you may not be able to use them,” she said.
In the area covered by the Union office of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, managing attorney Jon Althauser said judges try to schedule hearings for temporary orders as needed, but it can take two months or more to get one and judges might place limits on the time or the number of witnesses. That means lawyers have to be selective about what they ask for.
He said it might improve safety if judges would be more willing to make custody orders earlier in the process, such as alongside an order of protection, because custody is such a major source of dangerous conflict. Even an imperfect custody agreement can increase safety simply by removing a major issue couples fight over, Althauser said.
Court-ordered custody arrangements can also include requirements that make victims safer, such as mandating custody handoffs happen in public places, police stations or courts.
McKinsey Wiltermuth, assistant executive director of Polk County House of Hope, said she knew of one abuser who intimidated his victim by sitting in a car outside her house for an hour before he was supposed to pick up the children. He displayed a gun on his dashboard, honked his horn and texted her a countdown to when he got the children.
A court was able to resolve the problem simply by arranging for custody trade-offs to happen at a neutral location.
Sheila said one of the few things the court did that made her feel safer was ordering custody hand-offs at the police station. But her relief was short-lived; her ex objected, and the judge changed the order.
Judges can be hesitant to make a custody determination at the time of an order of protection, saying they have too little time to make a well-informed decision and that the task is best left to the divorce process.
Greene County is one area where judges generally don’t grant interim custody orders with orders of protection, said Brigette Walker, outreach coordinator at Harmony House in Springfield. The only option for a victim who believes their children are in danger is to file a child order of protection.
But that option can be co-opted by the abuser, she said, who sometimes files an order of protection to keep the children from the parent being abused.
'Do the right thing'
heila is still struggling for more just treatment.
She has no lawyer and no faith that the judge will protect her interests. And then there’s the custody agreement, which makes it difficult for her to work and leaves her daughters in a situation she believes is unsafe.
Her daughters tell her, “‘Dad says that you’ll go to heaven soon,’” Sheila said, and that he has a gun with him during custody exchanges. “They’re terrified that I’m going to die.”
She wants people to know how broken the court system is, that it isn’t as fair as they might assume. Maybe then she could finally get some justice for herself and her children.
“I’m still optimistic that someone will do the right thing,” she said.