”Why don’t I have grandparents?” Julie Kohner would ask her mother.
It wasn’t until her teenage years that Hanna Bloch Kohner told her daughter, Julie, the full truth about her past.
On Thursday afternoon in Jesse Wrench Auditorium, it fell to Julie Kohner to remind listeners about the Holocaust her mother lived to speak about. The Zoom event served as MU’s acknowledgement of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Kohner showed a video from her mother’s 1953 appearance on one of the flashiest shows in America “This is Your Life.” In that show, Bloch Kohner presented a bright disposition to the country she had adopted.
“You look nothing at all like a survivor of Hitler’s cruel purge of German Jews,” host Ralph Edwards told her.
It’s true. Edwards spent Bloch Kohner’s segment making her squeal with joy by reuniting her with friends from her past life in Europe. This included Harold Shucart, born in Chesterfield, who liberated Bloch Kohner from Mauthausen.
Bloch Kohner didn’t mention on the show what she experienced in concentration camps.
This tendency to be silent about atrocity is what inspired Kohner’s mission to carry on her mother’s legacy.
“If we don’t learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it,” Kohner said. “This is not just about the past, but it’s about the present and future.”
31 years after her original TV appearance, an interviewer asked Bloch Kohner how she would feel if someone denied the Holocaust. It was a question that seemed unlikely.
“This is why I had to write my side of the story,” Bloch Kohner replied.
“If we don’t put it down and tell it to our children, the day may come when people may believe this really did not happen,” Kohner said. “Sadly that day has come.”
The city of Knoxville knows this all too well. According to the Associated Press, McMinn County voted to ban the teaching of “Maus,” a Pulitzer-Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust.
“Maus” is used in children’s Holocaust education specifically, Kohner said.
“My son lives in Tennessee, I sent it to him,” Kohner said. “And he’s like, you gotta keep doing what you’re doing. This is so important.”
Despite a grim situation on the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Kohner presented a positive message.
“We must remember that there is good in the world,” Kohner said. “By learning from the horrendous experiences of the past, maybe we can work together to make the world a better place. We are never too old to learn.”